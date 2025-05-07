Motorola Edge 60 Pro now available for sale in India with impressive offers Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It starts at Rs 29,999 and is available in two variants.

New Delhi:

Motorola recently made a new addition to its Edge 60 Series in India with the launch of Motorola Edge 60 Pro on April 30. Within a week of its launch, the smartphone is available for sale. The latest smartphone offer MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, Quad curved pOLED screen, 50-megapixel primary sensor and more. Interested buyers can also avail various offers on the purchase of this smartphone. Here are all the details you need to know.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro and offers

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is available in two different RAM and storage variants. The base variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage is available for Rs 29,999 and the higher variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is available for Rs 33,999. Interested buyers can get the smartphone in Pantone Dazzling Blue, Pantone Sparkling Grape, and Pantone Shadow colour options. It is currently available for purchase via Flipkart and Motorola official website.

As for the offers, Motorola is giving up to six months of no-cost EMI plans for purchases made with ICICI Bank credit cards. Meanwhile, Flipkart is sweetening the deal with a five percent cashback on transactions using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Additionally, customers can take advantage of no-cost EMIs starting at just Rs 5,667. As for exchange offers, they are limited to a maximum of Rs 29,000.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It operates on Android 15 with the Hello UI overlay and is set to receive three years of major Android updates along with four years of security patches.

It boasts a stunning 6.7-inch 1.5K (1,220×2,712 pixels) Quad curved pOLED display, featuring a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, a pixel density of 446ppi, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,500 nits, all protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i.

In terms of photography, the Edge 60 Pro comes equipped with a versatile triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary Sony LYTIA 700C sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. For selfies, it sports a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

The device meets IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance, along with military-grade (MIL-STD-810H) durability certification. It features dual stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos support and incorporates an in-display fingerprint sensor for secure authentication, along with additional face unlock capability. Powering it all is a robust 6,000mAh battery, supporting 90W TurboPower fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

ALSO READ: BSNL slashes prices on 3 recharge plans as Mother's Day special offer