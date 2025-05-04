Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: These wearable gadgets can make your trip easier Kailash Mansarovar Yatra follows a mountainous route with high elevation. Here are some wearable gadgets that will make your journey easier.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is scheduled to begin on June 30 this year, marking its return after a five-year break. The Ministry of External Affairs, which oversees the pilgrimage, has announced that the yatra will continue until August, with applications currently being accepted. A total of 15 batches, comprising 750 pilgrims in all, will set off on a journey to the sacred Mount Kailash and Lake Mansarovar in Tibet. According to the Ministry, five of these batches, each consisting of 50 pilgrims, will travel from Uttarakhand through the Lipulekh pass, while the remaining ten batches will make their way from Sikkim via the Nathu La pass. Those interested are encouraged to apply online to take part in this revered pilgrimage.

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra involves a trek of approximately 52 to 55 kilometers around the stunning Mount Kailash, spanning three days and commencing from the Tarboche Valley, which is situated at an elevation of 4,600 meters. Additionally, participants will complete a circumambulation of the breathtaking Mansarovar Lake, which covers about 320 square kilometers.

If you're planning to embark on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, here are some wearable gadgets that can enhance your experience.

Smartwatches:

Modern smartwatches come packed with advanced features like SPO2 monitoring, stress level assessments, and GPS tracking. These devices will help you stay connected while also keeping tabs on your health during the journey.

GPS Trackers:

GPS trackers are invaluable for keeping tabs on your belongings. If you're traveling with luggage or little ones, these devices can help track your location along the yatra route and provide peace of mind regarding your loved ones.

Headphones or Earphones:

When walking the route, having earphones or headphones can greatly enhance your experience. Whether you want to listen to music or make hands-free calls to family, they will provide convenience on the go.

Search Lights:

Since the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra takes you through mountainous terrain, it's wise to carry a wearable flashlight. This will help you navigate the yatra route during the evenings and avoid any potential hazards.

With these gadgets in tow, you’re sure to have a smoother and more enjoyable pilgrimage.

