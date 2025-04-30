Where is Manimahesh Kailash? Like Mansarovar, this holy lake is special for pilgrims too Manimahesh Kailash has great importance in Hinduism. This place is considered one of the Panch Kailash. Every year a large number of Shiva devotees visit the holy lake.

New Delhi:

Manimahesh Kailash is situated in Himachal Pradesh. This holy place is considered one of the Panch Kailash. Many Shiva devotees visit Manimahesh Kailash every year. Like Lake Mansarovar, this lake is also situated at the foot of Mount Kailash. It is believed that Lord Shiva created Manimahesh Kailash before the marriage of Mother Parvati. In this article, we will give you interesting information related to Manimahesh Mountain here.

Manimahesh Kailash is a sacred pilgrimage site

Manimahesh Kailash mountain is a sacred place located in the Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh. Manimahesh Kailash, one of the Panch Kailash, also has a lake near it just like Mount Kailash. The name of this lake is Manimahesh Lake. It is believed that the height of Mansarovar and Manimahesh Lake is almost the same. The height of Manimahesh Lake is about 4000 meters above sea level, while the height of Manimahesh Kailash is 5486 meters.

Manimahesh Kailash Yatra

Every year many devotees of Lord Shiva visit Manimahesh Kailash. The journey starts from Bharmour, and from here the pilgrims have to walk about 13 kilometres. The journey starts here every year in the month of Bhadrapada. In the year 2025, the journey to Manimahesh Kailash will start on August 26.

Religious beliefs

According to religious beliefs, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati often visit Manimahesh Kailash. Lord Shiva created Manimahesh mountain before marrying Goddess Parvati. It is believed that like Mount Kailash, this Manimahesh Kailash is also invincible, that is, no one has been able to reach its peak till now. Once a team from Indo-Japan tried to climb this mountain, but they did not succeed. According to the local people, no one can climb this mountain without the wish of Lord Shiva.

According to a local legend, once a person from the Gaddi community tried to climb the mountain with his sheep. However, he could not reach the peak, and on the way he and his sheep turned into stones. Locals believe that the smaller peaks below the main peak of Manimahesh mountain are formed due to the person from the Gaddi community and his sheep turning into stones.

There is a marble statue near Manimahesh Lake

There is a marble statue of Lord Shiva in one corner of Manimahesh Lake. Devotees who visit Manimahesh Kailash worship this statue. Like Mansarovar Lake, devotees also take baths in Manimahesh Lake. After bathing, devotees also circumambulate this lake. Before Manimahesh Lake, there are two holy religious places named Gauri Kund and Shiv Krotri. It is believed that Mother Parvati takes a bath in Gauri Kund and Lord Shiva in Shiv Krotri. This is the reason why women devotees take a bath in Gauri Kund and male devotees take a bath in Shiv Krotri.

The secret of Manimahesh Kailash

The name "Manimahesh" literally means the gem of Lord Shiva or the gem in Lord Shiva's crown. According to a religious belief, on the night of the full moon, the rays from the gem located on the mountain converge and appear in the Manimahesh lake. It is a very mesmerising sight. However, scientists believe that this is not due to the gem but due to the light reflecting from the glacier.

Special place for the local Gaddi community

The people of the Gaddi community living in Himachal consider Lord Shiva as their favourite deity. These people call the area Shiv Bhoomi. It is believed that Lord Shiva hid in a cave behind the Dhancho waterfall located here to escape from Bhasmasur. However, Bhasmasur was later killed by Lord Vishnu.

ALSO READ: Kailash Mansarovar Yatra: Know the difference between Lake Mansarovar and Lake Rakshastal