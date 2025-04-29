Kailash Mansarovar Yatra 2025: Must-have tech gadgets for smooth pilgrimage Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will commence on June 30 this year and will continue until August. If you are planning to join this yatra, here are essential tech gadgets to make your journey a memorable and enjoyable experience.

New Delhi:

The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra is set to resume in June after a five-year pause. This reopening is viewed as part of efforts by India and China to strengthen their relationship following the successful disengagement of troops at the last two friction points, Demchok and Depsang, under an agreement made last October. The Yatra will kick off on June 30 and run through August, and it’s expected that many devoted followers of Lord Shiva will take part. This sacred journey involves about 52 to 55 kilometers of circumambulation around the majestic Mount Kailash. Participants will complete the trek in three days, starting from the Tarboche Valley, which sits at an elevation of 4,600 meters. The Yatra also includes a sacred circumambulation of Mansarovar Lake, which spans over 320 square kilometers.

If you're planning to embark on this three-day adventure, here are some essential gadgets you'll want to pack to ensure your trip is convenient, safe, and enjoyable.

1. Power Bank with Fast Charging

Since you may not find electricity along the Yatra route, carrying a high-capacity power bank (around 10,000mAh or more) with fast charging capability is a must. This will help keep your smartphone, camera, and other gadgets fully charged.

2. Torch or Headlamp with Extra Batteries

Bringing a reliable torch or headlamp is crucial for navigating in the dark. A quality light source ensures your safety and helps you find things when visibility is low.

3. Universal Travel Adapter

While you're staying in tents along the route, a universal adapter will allow you to charge multiple devices safely and stay connected.

4. Digital Thermometer

A digital thermometer can be invaluable in case of minor injuries, fever, or altitude sickness. It's also wise to carry a travel-sized medical kit in your backpack.

5. Smartwatch

Smartwatches today come equipped with various features that can help you monitor your stress levels, oxygen saturation (SPO2), heart rate, blood pressure, and more.

6. GPS or Offline Navigation Device

Although travelers usually go in groups, having a GPS device or offline maps can be helpful for navigation. While apps like Google Maps allow for offline downloads, a GPS gadget may prove more reliable in remote areas.

7. Portable Mini Fan

The Yatra's steep routes can expose you to intense sun during the day. A compact, rechargeable mini fan can help you stay cool and comfortable throughout your journey.

With these gadgets on hand, you're sure to have a memorable and enjoyable experience on the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

