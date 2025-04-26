Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to resume from June, says MEA; Applications to be submitted at this website After a gap of five years, the the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume from June. The applications for the Yatra can be submitted at the website kmy.gov.in, the MEA noted.

New Delhi:

India on Saturday announced that the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra will resume from June. This resumption, which comes after a gap of five years, is being seen as a part of efforts by India and China to improve ties after the two countries completed the disengagement of troops at the two remaining friction points of Demchok and Depsang under a pact sealed in October last year.

"Kailash Manasarovar Yatra, organised by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), is set to take place from June to August 2025," said an Indian readout.

Since 2020, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has not taken place.

In a readout, the MEA announced, "This year, five batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, and 10 batches, each consisting of 50 Yatris, are scheduled to travel through Uttarakhand State crossing over at Lipulekh Pass and through Sikkim State crossing over at Nathu La Pass, respectively."

The applications for the Yatra can be submitted at the website kmy.gov.in, it noted.

"The Yatris will be selected from among applicants through a fair, computer-generated, random and gender-balanced selection process," the MEA said.

The government organises the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra every year between June and September, through the two official routes of Lipulekh Pass (since 1981) in Uttarakhand and Nathu La Pass (since 2015) in Sikkim.

(With inputs from PTI)