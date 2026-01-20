JioHotstar launches new subscription plans under Rs 80 for new users JioHotstar has rolled out revised subscription plans for new users, offering Mobile, Super and Premium options starting at Rs 79. Effective from January 28, 2026, the new pricing structure brings flexible monthly, quarterly and annual plans, with existing subscribers continuing with current benefits

New Delhi:

JioHotstar, one of the popular OTT platforms in India has recently rolled out a new set of subscription plans for new users, shifting to a rental-based pricing model with three choices: Mobile, Super, and Premium. These changes kick in on January 28, 2026. If you’re already a subscriber, nothing changes for you—your benefits stay the same. For everyone else, the idea is to make things simpler and more flexible.

You still get the whole mix of movies, TV shows, live sports, and original stuff, with both Indian and international titles in the catalogue.

Here’s how the new plans break down

Mobile Plan: This one’s for people who mostly watch on their phones and want to keep it cheap.

Monthly: Rs 79

Quarterly: Rs 149

Annual: Rs 499

You get to stream on one phone at a time. It’s ad-supported, but the ads are limited. You can watch everything except Hollywood movies and shows. If you want those, there’s a Hollywood add-on:

Rs 49 per month

Rs 129 per quarter

Rs 399 per year

Super Plan: If you like to watch on more than one device, the Super plan is probably for you.

Monthly: Rs 149

Quarterly: Rs 349

Annual: Rs 1,099

You can stream on two devices at once, and it’s still ad-supported. The big upgrade here: you get full access, including Hollywood titles. Works on phones, web browsers, and smart TVs.

Premium Plan: For families or anyone who wants the best possible experience, there’s Premium.

Monthly: Rs 299

Quarterly: Rs 699

Annual: Rs 2,199

You can stream on up to four devices at the same time, and it’s ad-free, except for live sports and live events (ads are unavoidable there). Hollywood content is included automatically, and you can use any device—TVs, phones, web, you name it.

A quick bit of background: JioHotstar came together when JioCinema (Viacom18) merged with Disney+ Hotstar (Star India). The new platform went live on February 14, 2025, and since then, it’s taken off. Live sports, big movies, and tons of regional content have turned it into one of the world’s biggest streaming platforms.