Jio’s impressive 365-day plan under Rs 4000 offers 912.5 GB data: What's more? With this 200-day plan, Jio users can enjoy uninterrupted connectivity, entertainment, and premium digital services without worrying about frequent recharges.

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers with more than 46 crore users, have expanded its recharge portfolio by introducing long-term plans for the users. These plans will help them save time and hassle from recharging their number again and again. The telecom company clubs in several value-added services, and when we speak of annual plans, there is one plan which comes with almost 950GB of data for a 365-day validity. Here are the details of the plan, in case you are looking to go hassle-free for the next 12 months.

Jio’s Rs 3,999 plan: Unlimited calling and 912.5 GB data

It offers 365 days of validity

It comes with 912.5GB of data in total

Data at high speed will be around 2.5GB/day. After using a specific amount of data, the speed will reduce

It will offer unlimited calling

Users will get 100 SMS/day

JioHotstar mobile/TV subscription for 90 days

Free 50 GB JioAICloud storage.

JioHotstar subscription is a one-time and limited-period offer.

Customers on Jio monthly plan need to recharge their plan within 48 hours of plan expiry to get their 2nd and 3rd month JioHotstar benefit.

How to avail of the offers which are tagged along with the plan?

The user will have to log in to JioHotstar /JioAIcloud with the same Jio number.

(Image Source : JIO)Annual recharge

Along with the annual recharge plan, if you are looking for a shorter and economical recharge plan, then Jio has a 200-day plan, which costs less than Rs 2500. Here are the details:

Jio’s Rs 2025 plan: Unlimited calling and 500GB 5G data

The new Jio 200-day recharge plan is priced at Rs 2025, making it one of the best long-term 5G plans available. With this plan, users get:

Unlimited free calling to all networks for 200 days

100 free SMS daily

500GB of high-speed 5G data (2.5GB/day)

Unlimited low-speed browsing after the daily data limit is exhausted

Ideal for high data users

For those who enjoy video streaming, online gaming, or heavy browsing, this plan ensures uninterrupted connectivity with ample daily data allowance. Even after exceeding the 2.5GB/day limit, users can still access the internet, albeit at reduced speeds.

(Image Source : JIO)Jio’s impressive 200-day plan at Rs 2025

Additional benefits: JioTV, JioHotstar and AI Cloud Storage

Jio is offering several extra perks with this recharge plan, including:

90-day free subscription to Jio Hotstar for access to the latest movies and web series 50GB AI Cloud storage to store important files and photos without worrying about phone storage Free JioTV subscription for streaming live TV channels and exclusive programs

ALSO READ: ChatGPT gets Advanced Image Creation with GPT-4o: A smarter, more accurate upgrade to DALL-E 3

ALSO READ: BSNL’s 150-day plan shakes up telecom industry: Affordable recharge under Rs 400