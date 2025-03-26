BSNL’s 150-day plan shakes up telecom industry: Affordable recharge under Rs 400 With its affordable recharge plans and large-scale network expansion, BSNL is increasing competition in the Indian telecom sector. As it prepares to roll out 5G services, the company is positioning itself as a strong alternative to private telecom giants.

State-owned telecom operator BSNL is giving private telecom companies a tough fight by offering affordable recharge plans and aggressively upgrading its network. The company is set to launch its 5G services by June 2025, while also expanding its 4G network with a target of installing 1 lakh new mobile towers. Reports indicate that over 75,000 new 4G towers have already been deployed, ensuring improved connectivity for users in the coming months.

BSNL’s Rs 397 plan: 150 Days of service at an unbeatable price

BSNL is offering a long-term recharge plan priced at just Rs 397, providing 150 days of validity. According to the company’s website, this budget-friendly plan includes:

Unlimited calling across India for the first 30 days Free national roaming throughout the validity period 2GB high-speed data per day for the first 30 days (Total 60GB) 100 free SMS per day for the first 30 days

Even after the initial 30-day period, the number remains active for 150 days, ensuring continuous incoming call services. Users can recharge for additional calling benefits as per their needs.

Free Live TV and OTT benefits with BSNL recharge

In addition to telecom benefits, BSNL is also offering free access to BiTV, a direct-to-mobile streaming service introduced earlier this year. With every recharge, users can enjoy:

400+ live TV channels are free

Complimentary access to select OTT platforms

ALSO READ: ChatGPT gets Advanced Image Creation with GPT-4o: A smarter, more accurate upgrade to DALL-E 3

Available across ChatGPT Plus, Pro, Team, and Free plans, the new update has been introduced as OpenAI’s most advanced image-generation model, GPT-4o, which now replaces DALL-E 3 as the platform’s primary AI-powered image creator.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 set to launch in July 2025: Expected price, specs and AI features

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smoother and more responsive user experience. The display could also offer 1600 HBM and 3000 PBM brightness levels, ensuring better outdoor visibility.

Carl Pei previously shared a video on X, showcasing the AI-driven features Nothing is working on. The Nothing Phone 3 will deeply integrate AI into its operating system, enhancing the user experience with intelligent interactions and automation.