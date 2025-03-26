Nothing Phone 3 set to launch in July 2025: Expected price, specs and AI features The Nothing Phone 3 is shaping up to be a game-changer, featuring a powerful AI experience, premium design, and flagship-level hardware. With a July 2025 launch timeline, fans won’t have to wait too long to see what Carl Pei and his team have in store.

After launching the Nothing Phone 3a series, the company is now gearing up for its next-gen flagship smartphone, Nothing Phone 3. Nothing CEO Carl Pei has previously hinted at a remarkable phone launching in 2025, which is now expected to be the Nothing Phone 3. Unlike its predecessors, which followed a yearly upgrade cycle, the Phone 3 will debut after a two-year gap, suggesting significant advancements.

Nothing Phone 3 to arrive after a 2-year’s gap

Nothing Phone 3: Expected Launch Timeline

Tipster Abhishek Yadav recently claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Nothing Phone 3 will most likely launch in July 2025. This aligns with Nothing’s previous launch pattern:

Nothing Phone 1: July 2022 Nothing Phone 2: July 2023

Earlier leaks also suggested that Nothing planned to launch three smartphones before introducing its next flagship. With the Phone 3a and 3a Pro already launched, the company might unveil the CMF Phone 2 before the flagship arrives.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected features and specifications

High-quality display and smooth performance

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to feature a 6.77-inch 1.5K AMOLED LTPO display with a 120Hz refresh rate, delivering a smoother and more responsive user experience. The display could also offer 1600 HBM and 3000 PBM brightness levels, ensuring better outdoor visibility.

Powerful camera system

For photography enthusiasts, the device may come with a triple-camera setup, including:

50MP Main Sensor

50MP Ultra-Wide Lens

50MP Periscope Telephoto Lens (3x Optical Zoom)

All three cameras are expected to support 4K video recording at 30/60fps. On the front, Nothing might introduce a 50MP or 32MP Sony sensor for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Battery and charging

The Nothing Phone 3 is rumored to pack a 5000mAh or 5300mAh battery. It will likely support:

50W fast wired charging

20W wireless charging

AI-driven experience and performance

Carl Pei previously shared a video on X, showcasing the AI-driven features Nothing is working on. The Nothing Phone 3 will deeply integrate AI into its operating system, enhancing the user experience with intelligent interactions and automation.

The phone is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, offering flagship-level performance. It will likely run on NothingOS 3.5, with a promise of 4 years of major Android updates and 6 years of security updates.

One of the biggest upgrades could be a revamped home screen, redefining how users navigate and interact with their devices.

Nothing Phone 3: Expected price in India

Since the Nothing Phone 3 is rumored to feature premium upgrades, it may come at a higher price than its predecessor. Here’s a look at previous launch prices:

Nothing Phone 1: Rs 32,999 (Base Model)

Nothing Phone 2: Rs 44,999 (Base Model)

The Nothing Phone 3 is expected to return to a mid-range focus, making it more accessible to a broader audience. Additionally, the company might introduce a Pro variant for users looking for premium flagship features.

