Budget 2026 'garbage of lies, not a single paisa for Bengal,' says Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee launched a scathing attack on the Centre over Union Budget 2026, accusing the government of misleading the country and depriving Bengal of its rightful share of funds. Dismissing claims made about new economic corridors, Banerjee said the Centre was indulging in “blatant lies” and using “jugglery of words” instead of delivering real benefits to people.

Reacting sharply to Budget announcements, Banerjee said the projects cited by the Centre were already underway under the state government. “What they said about three corridors is absolutely garbage of lies. It is already in process and we have started working there,” she said.

Citing the Jangalmahal Jangal Sundari project in Purulia, she pointed out that investments worth Rs 72,000 crore are already planned for the economic corridor without any support from the Centre.

‘Not a single paisa given to Bengal’

The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that the Centre has failed to release Bengal’s dues despite collecting large amounts of tax from the state. “They have not given a single paisa to Bengal. Only one tax is there GST. They are taking away our money and saying big things that they are giving us money. It is our money,” Banerjee said.

She claimed that West Bengal is owed over Rs 2 lakh crore by the Centre and accused the Union government of withholding legitimate funds. “What they are collecting from Bengal, they are not giving our full funds,” she added.

‘No moral authority to run the government’

Escalating her criticism, Banerjee said the Centre lacks the moral authority to govern. “They don’t have any moral authority to run the government and finish the country like this,” she said, accusing it of damaging the economic, constitutional and federal structure of India.

She further alleged that independent institutions, infrastructure, the social sector and the federal framework were being systematically weakened. “They talk too much but do less work. What they do is only jugglery of words,” Banerjee remarked.

Budget 2026

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, meanwhile, defended Budget 2026 as reform-oriented, announcing that the Income Tax Act, 2025 will come into force from April 1, replacing the six-decade-old law. She said simplified tax rules and redesigned forms would be notified soon to make compliance easier for ordinary citizens.

Key measures include a single “tax year” framework, easier TDS refunds even after delayed filings, exemption of MAT for certain non-residents, and a reduced 2 per cent TCS rate on liquor, scrap and minerals. Sitharaman also proposed a tax holiday till 2047 for foreign companies offering cloud services through Indian data centres, subject to conditions.