Jio's 84 days recharge plan offers Amazon Prime, 2GB per day data at affordable price

Reliance Jio is a dominant player in the telecom sector, with the highest number of customers among all telecom companies. Approximately 48 crore users across the country use Jio SIMs on their mobile devices. In July, Jio increased the prices of its prepaid plans, resulting in users having to spend more money than before. Despite the price hike, Jio still offers many plans with great offers.

If you're a Jio user looking for an affordable plan that includes free calling, data, SMS, and OTT subscriptions, Jio has a cost-effective plan for you. This plan offers long validity, eliminating the need for frequent recharges.

This recharge plan priced at Rs 1,029 provides a validity of 84 days. It includes unlimited local and STD calls to any network for 84 days and offers 100 free SMS daily. Additionally, the plan offers a total of 168GB of data for the entire validity, with a daily allowance of 2GB of high-speed internet data.

Moreover, this recharge plan comes with an unlimited true 5G data offer, enabling users to utilise 5G internet for free if a 5G network is available in their city and area. As an added benefit, the plan includes a free Amazon Prime subscription, offering access to OTT streaming with Amazon Prime Video and Jio Cinema, as well as access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud.

Meanwhile, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a government-owned telecom service provider that operates in Delhi and Mumbai, has recently struck a deal with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to introduce 4G services to its customers. This 10-year agreement aims to enhance network services, providing improved 4G connectivity to MTNL's user base.

The decision to launch 4G services comes after both MTNL and BSNL had delayed their entry into the 4G market. The announcement was made during a board meeting held on Wednesday (August 14, 2024). Furthermore, the 10-year service agreement includes provisions for mutual cancellation with a minimum 6-month notice period. This collaboration is expected to directly benefit the sizable user base in the capital and economic hub of the country.

