BSNL offers cheapest 2GB per day data, unlimited calling with THIS recharge plan

Earlier, there has been a lot of buzz around Reliance Jio's affordable recharge plans. However, the focus has now shifted to BSNL among mobile users. While all other telecom companies have raised their plan prices, BSNL remains the only company offering plans at the previous rates. Following the price hikes by private companies, there has been a significant surge in BSNL's user base. BSNL is currently leading in terms of inexpensive recharge plans, with robust offerings priced at less than Rs 100.

If you are using a BSNL SIM, there's good news for you. With Jio, Airtel, and Vi increasing their recharge plan prices, users are actively seeking cheaper alternatives. Here are details about one of BSNL's plans that provides more than 28 days of validity and plentiful data for browsing and video streaming.

BSNL Rs 229 prepaid recharge plan

BSNL has rolled out an attractive plan priced at Rs 229, catering to the needs of its customers. Under this plan, the company offers unlimited local and STD calling free of charge to users, allowing you to make free calls to any network without worrying for 30 days.

BSNL's plan is particularly beneficial for users requiring substantial internet data. Subscribers receive a total of 60GB data for the entire duration of the plan. This equates to 2GB of high-speed internet every day, enabling you to accomplish your tasks. Similar to Jio, Airtel, and Vi, this BSNL recharge plan also includes complimentary SMS, providing users with 100 free SMS daily.

Meanwhile, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a government-owned telecom service provider serving Delhi and Mumbai, has recently concluded an agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to introduce 4G services for its customers. This 10-year partnership is geared towards upgrading network infrastructure to provide enhanced 4G connectivity to MTNL users.

