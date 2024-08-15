Vi marks India's Independence Day with 50GB extra data for subscribers: Here's how to claim

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Vi recharge offer

Vodafone Idea, the third largest telecom company in India, has announced exclusive Independence Day offers for its users. With the recent price hike in recharge plans, Vi is aiming to provide greater value to its customers. As part of the Independence Day celebration, Vi is offering up to 50GB of free data on selected prepaid recharge plans, along with a discount of up to Rs 100.

The Independence Day offers are applicable to specific plans and will only be available until August 28 exclusively on the Vi app. Vi is offering an instant discount of Rs. 50, 75, and 100 on its annual prepaid plans of Rs. 3499, Rs. 3699, and Rs. 3799, respectively. For users, these plans will be available for Rs 1749, 3449, 3624, and 3799 respectively.

Vi is also providing an additional up to 50GB of free data, which will be valid for 45 days in a 6-month plan and 90 days in a 1-year plan.

The Rs 1749 plan, with a total validity of 180 days, offers 1.5GB of data per day and an additional 30GB of data for 90 days. For those opting for the Rs 3449 plan, which comes with a validity of 365 days and offers 1.5GB of data per day. It is available exclusively on the Vi app and offers 50GB of free data for 90 days as part of the Independence Day offer.

Moreover, Vi's Rs 3,624 and Rs 3,699 plans, both with a 365-day validity, provide 2GB of data per day and an extra 50GB of data for 90 days as part of the Independence Day offer. Additionally, customers subscribing to Rs 3,624 plans will receive OTT benefits, which include a one-year subscription to Disney Plus Hotstar, and those opting for Rs 3,699 plans will get a one-year subscription to Amazon Prime Video.

These limited-time Independence Day offers from Vodafone Idea aim to provide enhanced benefits to users and make their telecom experience more rewarding.

ALSO READ: Jio knocks out Airtel, offering extra benefits with Rs 249 recharge plan