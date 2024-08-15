Jio knocks out Airtel, offering extra benefits with Rs 249 recharge plan

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio vs Airtel Rs 249 recharge plan

Reliance Jio and Airtel, two of the telecom industry giants in India, have been offering competitive recharge plans to cater to their extensive customer base. With the increasing costs of recharge plans, both companies are now providing affordable options for users, including plans priced below Rs 250. Reliance Jio currently serves approximately 48 crore users nationwide, while Airtel boasts a user base of around 38 crore.

Notably, both companies feature a budget plan priced at Rs 249 in their offerings. Despite the identical price point, the plans differ in terms of benefits. Here’s the details of the Rs 249 plans offered by both Jio and Airtel.

Jio Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio's Rs 249 plan is tailored to provide great value for its vast user base. This plan offers 28 days of validity and includes unlimited free calling to any network. Additionally, users are granted complimentary SMS benefits, with 100 free SMS daily. Subscribers also receive an allocation of 28GB data for the entire plan duration, equating to a 1GB daily usage limit.

However, users with high data requirements may find this offering inadequate, as data usage beyond the limit would be capped at 64Kbps speed.

Airtel Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan

Similarly, Airtel presents a Rs 249 plan, providing 24 days of validity coupled with unlimited free calling to any network. Furthermore, users are allotted a total of 24GB data, translating to a daily usage cap of 1GB.

A notable addition to Airtel's plan is the complimentary subscription to Wynk Music, enhancing the overall value for subscribers.

Jio vs Airtel Rs 249 prepaid recharge plan

In comparing the two offerings, it becomes evident that Jio's plan provides extended validity and a greater data allocation at the same price point, thereby delivering enhanced benefits to customers.

With these factors in mind, users seeking a comprehensive plan with an extended validity period and larger data allowance may find Jio's offering more appealing.

