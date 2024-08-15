MTNL 4G coming soon: Signs 10-year agreement with BSNL for services in Delhi, Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : FILE BSNL, MTNL agreement

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL), a government-owned telecom service provider operating in Delhi and Mumbai, has finalised a deal with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to bring 4G services to its users. Under a 10-year agreement, MTNL aims to enhance network services, offering improved 4G connectivity to its user base.

The decision to introduce 4G services comes after both MTNL and BSNL delayed their entry into the 4G market. The announcement was made during a board meeting held on Wednesday (August 14, 2024). The 10-year service agreement includes provisions for mutual cancellation with a minimum 6-month notice period. This collaboration is expected to directly benefit the substantial user base in the capital and economic hub of the country.

With the government holding a majority stake of over 56 percent in MTNL, the company also announced the closure of its subsidiary, Millennium Telecom Limited (MTL). MTNL, which provides mobile, broadband, and landline services in Delhi and Mumbai, is set to receive a budget allocation of over Rs 80,000 crores for its revival. The funds will be utilised to improve telecom services and bolster connectivity infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has introduced a new service for its users in India. The state-owned company has launched a new 4G and 5G-ready over-the-air (OTA) and Universal SIM (USIM) platform. This new development is aimed at enhancing the service quality and connectivity of the telecom operator. It will also allow users to switch their SIM cards without any regional restrictions.

The BSNL 4G, 5G-Ready OTA Platform was created in partnership with Pyro Holdings, a telecommunications development firm. BSNL unveiled the platform in Chandigarh and has set up a disaster recovery site in Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu. The platform's objective is to improve BSNL's telecommunications services and network capabilities for its users throughout India. It promises faster network speeds, expanded coverage, and simplifies number portability and SIM card replacement without geographical limitations.

