Jio introduces budget-friendly plan with 50 days of uninterrupted internet, Rs 1000 savings

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Jio new recharge plan

Jio is the biggest telecom company in India, serving over 450 million customers across the country. They provide various internet and communication services, including 4G and 5G plans, as well as home internet options like fibre and AirFibre. Jio is known for its affordable recharge plans and frequently introduces new offers to attract more users.

Recently, Jio launched a special promotion for new customers who are already using their 5G services. They are inviting these customers to sign up for an AirFibre connection for just Rs 1111, which gives them access for 50 days—over a month and a half—at a very low cost. What's even better is that Jio is not charging the usual installation fee of Rs 1000 for this offer.

Previously, the installation fee was waived for longer-term plans of 3, 6, and 12 months, but now customers can enjoy free installation even with this shorter 50-day plan. Jio’s AirFibre service is available in many areas across the country, and they have the largest number of users for this type of internet service in India. With the AirFibre plan, Jio aims to connect nearly one million homes each month in the near future.

In other news, recent reports suggest that Jio is in talks with an original equipment manufacturer to produce affordable 5G phones. It appears that the telecom giant may also collaborate with Qualcomm, a notable American company recognized for its semiconductor technology.

Furthermore, Jio’s Vice President, Sunil Dutt, mentioned that they are actively engaging with various smartphone manufacturers. He highlighted that Jio is concentrating on device production and partnerships, which will ensure that the budget-friendly 5G smartphones will not face any connectivity issues.

Sunil Dutt indicated that discussions with the well-known company Qualcomm are advancing, with the objective of delivering an accessible and affordable smartphone to millions of customers across the country. He highlighted that the new device will enhance network connectivity while remaining budget-friendly for users.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India launch imminent: BIS certification spotted