Samsung Galaxy S25 Series India launch imminent: BIS certification spotted

Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S25 series in India soon, which includes two top-end models: the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra. Recent listings on the Indian certification website suggest that these phones could arrive in the Indian market shortly. Typically, Samsung releases three models in this series each year, with a more affordable Fan Edition (FE) model coming out later. According to reports, the S25+ and S25 Ultra carry model numbers SM-S936B and SM-S938B, indicating they are getting closer to release.

Details about these upcoming flagship phones have been circulating online, and it is believed that the global launch will happen early next year. One noticeable change in design is expected, especially for the S25 Ultra, which may feature rounded edges and a more distinct look compared to its predecessor.

The S25 Ultra is also anticipated to have a powerful camera system, including a remarkable 200MP main camera. This series will be equipped with the latest Snapdragon processor, so there won't be an Exynos version this time. Colour choices for the Ultra model will include Titanium, Blue, Black, and Green.

All three premium models in this series will run on Samsung’s OneUI 7, based on the upcoming Android 15. They will feature high-quality displays with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and fingerprint sensors built into the screens for added convenience.

Additionally, these new smartphones may come with larger batteries and various enhancements to their overall hardware, promising to offer a more powerful experience than previous models.

In other news, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has instructed all mobile phone companies in India to share maps that show where their wireless services are available. This means that these companies need to display on their websites areas where customers can access services like phone calls and internet, including different types of connections like 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G. This move aims to help customers better understand the coverage they can expect in their locations.

