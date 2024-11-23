Telecom operators to publish 3G, 4G, 5G coverage maps to help users make informed decision 

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS Coverage maps

All the major telecom operators in India provide 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile services in India. However, it is difficult to know which services from these operators are available in a particular location. Considering this problem, Telecom regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has asked all the telecom operators in India to publish geospatial coverage maps of the geographical areas where they offer wireless voice and broadband services.

The regulatory authority has called on mobile network providers to display coverage maps on their websites. These maps should show where their wireless services—like 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G—are available for customers to access. The authority also mentioned that telecom companies can make these coverage maps available on their mobile apps for both Android and iPhone users.

TRAI want each company to include a link to their coverage map on the main page of their website, clearly visible and easy to access with just one click. These coverage maps should show customers where they can expect to get service, using real data or recognized methods for predicting coverage. The maps will display coverage for different types of technology, like 2G, 3G, 4G, and 5G, using a specific colour scheme to indicate the strength of the signal in those areas.

TRAI has set rules for creating coverage maps that show where mobile networks operate. These rules specify the (minimum signal strength) that must be used to outline the outer limits of an operator's network coverage. This helps ensure that the maps accurately represent the areas where mobile service is available.

The new advisory is part of TRAI's quality of services rules for telecom operators and will help users make an informed decision while choosing a telecom operator. TRAI mentioned in an annexure accompanying its directive to operators that information on mobile network coverage is crucial for quality of service (QoS).

They emphasised that it is unrealistic to expect good QoS in areas without coverage. Furthermore, they noted that having a service-wise geospatial coverage map available on a service provider's website would assist consumers in making informed decisions.

