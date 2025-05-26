Jio eyes Wi-Fi services using 26 GHz 5G spectrum; seeks DoT nod Currently, the telecom industry uses the 5GHz spectrum for Wi-Fi services. The 26 GHz band has not been widely adopted yet due to challenges such as the lack of compatible devices.

Jio is planning to roll out targeted high-speed broadband services for its users. To do this, the company has asked the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) for permission to use its 26 GHz 5G spectrum for WiFi-based internet services. Right now, most telecom companies in India primarily use the 5 GHz band for WiFi, while the 3,300 MHz (C-Band) and 26 GHz bands are set aside for 5G mobile services. Jio has previously mentioned that it's using the 26 GHz band for fixed wireless access. The new approach will enable them to offer high-speed broadband without depending solely on traditional mobile networks.

The 26 GHz band, which is part of a special high-frequency range meant for ultra-fast 5G services, hasn’t been widely adopted yet due to challenges like the lack of compatible devices. Jio's plan suggests a combination of the wider coverage from the 5 GHz band and the high speed of the 26 GHz band, making it particularly useful in dense urban areas.

This development follows Adani Group's recent decision to exit the 26 GHz band, selling its portion of the spectrum to Bharti Airtel due to a lack of practical uses for it. This shows how the potential of high-frequency spectrum is evolving as the market for 5G devices and applications is still developing.

Jio's request is part of the rules set out in the Notice Inviting Application (NIA) from the July 2022 spectrum auction, which requires companies to get approval before changing how they use mobile spectrum for different purposes.

According to the guidelines, any applications need to be submitted at least six months before they can be used for a new purpose. Officials from the Department of Telecommunications have confirmed that they are currently looking into the request.

