Acer Super ZX Series' first sale today: 64MP camera phone available under Rs 10,000 Acer has recently launched the Acer Super ZX and Acer Super ZX Pro smartphones. If you're planning to buy a new smartphone, the sale starts today.

Tech giant Acer, known for its laptops and smart TVs, has now stepped into the smartphone arena. Recently, Acer launched two exciting smartphones in the Indian market: the Acer Super ZX and Acer Super ZX Pro. Sales of both smartphones kick off today, May 26, 2025. If you’re in the market for a new smartphone, these could be excellent options.

Starting at 6 pm today, you can purchase these devices on the e-commerce platform Amazon, which has also created a dedicated microsite for the Acer Super ZX and Super ZX Pro. If you’re on a budget but still want a feature-packed smartphone, these models might just fit the bill, especially with prices under Rs 10,000.

Acer Super ZX, Super ZX Pro India price

Acer introduced the Super ZX and Super ZX Pro last month, and smartphone enthusiasts have been eagerly awaiting their availability. The Acer Super ZX is priced at Rs 9,990, while the Acer Super ZX Pro comes in at Rs 17,990. Let’s delve into the features of both smartphones.

Acer Super ZX specifications

The Acer Super ZX boasts a sizable 6.8-inch display, providing a fantastic experience for OTT streaming with its Full HD+ resolution. For performance, this smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, making it suitable for multitasking and light gaming in addition to daily tasks.

It comes equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The rear features a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, along with 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors, and a 13-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Acer Super ZX Pro specifications

On the other hand, the Acer Super ZX Pro features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, offering a smooth viewing experience with its 120Hz refresh rate. For demanding tasks like multitasking and gaming, it has a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7400 chip. This model also includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Similar to its sibling, it sports a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel main sensor along with 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors, and a 13-megapixel camera for selfies. Powering the device is a robust 5000mAh battery, ensuring you stay connected throughout the day.