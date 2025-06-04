Jio delights its users; offers unlimited 5G data for just Rs 51 for a month Crores of Jio users are enjoying a fantastic offer. The company is providing free 5G internet for one year for only Rs 51. Over 47 crore Jio users can take advantage of this plan.

New Delhi:

Jio continues to roll out attractive offers for its vast user base of over 470 million mobile subscribers. As the largest telecom provider in the country, Jio has introduced an exciting deal where users can enjoy unlimited 5G data for an entire month by simply paying Rs 51. This offer is particularly beneficial for 5G smartphone users residing in areas covered by Jio's 5G network. If you're a Jio customer, don't miss the chance to take advantage of this fantastic deal.

Jio Rs 51 plan

According to Jio's official website, this plan is designed exclusively for data, allowing users to access unlimited 5G data while also getting 3GB of high-speed 4G data. The validity of this data pack is exclusively for the 1.5GB per day plan that is valid for 1 month. You can seamlessly combine this data pack with these ongoing active plans to benefit from unlimited 5G data. Additionally, users subscribed to Jio's Rs 101 and Rs 151 plans will also enjoy unlimited 5G data.

(Image Source : FILE)Jio Rs 51 recharge plan

Earlier this year, Jio launched two prepaid plans that don't include data, responding to TRAI's directive aimed at feature phone users who might not require mobile data. Both of these plans offer a validity of 84 days and 336 days, respectively. For the 336-day validity option, users can avail it for Rs 1,748.

The benefits of this plan include unlimited calling and free national roaming across any network in India, along with 3,600 free SMS. Users will also receive complimentary access to Jio TV and Jio Cloud services.

Jio users should note that the Rs 51 data pack cannot be combined with the 336-day plan. If you're looking to add data to these recharge options, Jio offers a range of data vouchers starting at Rs 19 and going up to Rs 359.

ALSO READ: Nothing Phone 3 launch confirmed, posing a challenge to OnePlus 13