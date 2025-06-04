Nothing Phone 3 launch confirmed, posing a challenge to OnePlus 13 Nothing has announced the launch date for its flagship phone via social media. Additionally, it is now available on Flipkart.

New Delhi:

Nothing has officially announced the launch date for the highly anticipated Nothing Phone 3, set to be unveiled early next month. After teasing fans on social media for a while, Nothing is finally ready to present this flagship smartphone, which will be an upgrade from the Nothing Phone 2 introduced in 2023. Expect significant enhancements across the design, performance, and camera quality. Recently, Nothing’s CEO, Pete Lau, also disclosed the anticipated price of the device.

Nothing Phone 3 India launch date

According to a post from Nothing's official X handle, the Nothing Phone 3 will debut on July 1 at 6 PM. This phone will be available globally, including in India. It's been two years since the release of Phone 2, and the upcoming model is expected to carry a price tag of around £800, roughly translating to Rs 90,000. However, in India, the pricing is likely to fall between Rs 65,000 and Rs 70,000.

A major change from the Nothing Phone 2 is in the design; the company has announced that the Glyph interface will be removed from the back for the first time. This was confirmed through official communications recently. The Phone 3 may feature a camera design similar to the OnePlus 13, complete with a triple camera setup like that seen in the Nothing Phone 3a series.

Nothing Phone 3 specifications

Regarding the specifications, the Phone 3 is set to sport a 6.77-inch AMOLED LTPO display, boasting a high refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of up to 3,000 nits. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, it is expected to support up to 12GB of RAM and offer 512GB of storage.

In terms of battery life, Nothing may equip this phone with a robust 5,500mAh battery, supporting both 50W wired and 20W wireless charging. Additionally, the device is expected to feature the Google Gemini AI capabilities, incorporating functions such as Circle-to-Search, Smart Drawer, Voice Transcription, and a Built-in AI Assistant. The back of the phone will have a triple camera setup with three 50MP cameras, alongside a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

