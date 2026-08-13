Abandon ship? US sailors trying to jump overboard as Iran conflict lingers on, families call for help

Washington:

Multiple reports of sailors attempting to jump overboard from the USS Abraham Lincoln have raised concerns about the mental health and well-being of crew members during the aircraft carrier's prolonged deployment in the Middle East due to the US-Iran war.

The vessel, which carries around 5,000 sailors and Marines, has been deployed since November 21 and has recently been supporting US military operations in the conflict with Iran. The deployment was initially expected to end in May 2026, but it has since been extended indefinitely, with no official return date announced, according to family members who spoke to The Military Times.

Families call for help

Annabelle Loma, the wife of a sailor serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln, told the publication that her husband is currently on medical hold after allegedly attempting to jump from the carrier.

According to Loma, her husband fears the incident could jeopardise his 13-year military career and result in a dishonourable discharge.

Family members also raised concerns during a town hall meeting with Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao last week. According to Stars and Stripes, one sailor's wife told Navy officials that her husband had sent her a message saying that he hoped he would not wake up the next day.

The publication reported that several active-duty sailors and their family members described worsening exhaustion and declining morale aboard the carrier.

Nine months and counting at sea

The USS Abraham Lincoln is currently in its ninth consecutive month at sea, making it one of the longest continuous deployments for a modern US aircraft carrier.

The 37-year-old nuclear-powered carrier departed San Diego on November 21 for a Pacific mission that was expected to conclude in May 2026. However, following the outbreak of the US-Iran conflict, the ship was redeployed to the Middle East and assigned to the Arabian Sea under US Central Command (CENTCOM), with no announced end date for its mission.

According to Stars and Stripes, crew members have spent only two days on land during the more than nine months of deployment. The first opportunity came during a stop in Guam in December, although many sailors were not allowed to leave the ship. The second occurred in July during a resupply stop in Oman, where sailors were permitted to disembark but were restricted to a secured area within the port.

Democrats question Trump administration

The reports have prompted several Democratic lawmakers, including Richard Blumenthal, Mike Levin and Jason Crow, to seek answers from the Trump administration and Navy officials regarding conditions aboard the carrier.

Levin strongly criticised the administration, arguing that service members deserved access to basic necessities and accusing Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth of failing to address concerns raised by sailors and their families.

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