Apple may hike iPhone prices by Rs. 10000 with iPhone 18 Pro launch: What else to expected?

New Delhi:

Apple is reportedly planning to bump up prices on both its upcoming and current iPhones by about USD 100, which is roughly Rs. 10,000. If this turns out to be true, buyers in India will see a higher price tag for the new iPhone 18 Pro series, but also for popular models like the iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17e.

Tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that Apple is gearing up for a more widespread price hike, which could hit around September 8—just as the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and its first foldable “book-style” iPhone. Apple has not confirmed any launch dates or price changes yet.

If these price jumps go through, they will affect both the new models and existing devices still being sold.

At the moment, the iPhone 17 in India starts at Rs. 82,900 for 256GB storage variant, iPhone Air is available at Rs. 119,900 and iPhone 17e is being sold at Rs. 64,900.

With a Rs. 10,000 bump, you are looking at starting prices at around Rs. 92,900 for the iPhone 17, Rs. 1,29,900 for the iPhone Air, and Rs. 74,900 for the iPhone 17e.

Furthermore, Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max once the new series is launched. These replacements might happen, but the company has not stated anything yet. The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus might also disappear from the lineup once the 18 series goes official.

So, why the higher prices?

Apple has already increased prices in a few markets this year, mostly because manufacturing and component costs have gone up. The company’s spending more across its hardware supply chain, leading to rumours of global price hikes for months.

Earlier reports hinted Apple would raise iPhone prices before the iPhone 18 Pro’s debut, but now it seems like the revision will happen alongside the new releases. In short, Apple wants to protect its profit margins as making these devices gets more expensive.

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to cost more than previous Pro models, and with a foldable on the horizon, prices might climb even higher.

For now, though, this Rs. 10,000 increase is not official—Apple has not said a word about pricing changes. Indian buyers will have to wait until Apple lifts the curtain on its next-generation iPhones before getting the full picture.

ALSO READ:

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone price hike India, iPhone 17 price, iPhone Air price, iPhone 17e, Apple iPhone 18

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max could launch in September with bigger battery, at higher price

iPhone 18 Pro will cost much higher than expected: Here's why you should start saving now