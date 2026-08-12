Oracle may announce another round of layoffs after cutting 21000 jobs: Report

New Delhi:

Oracle is reportedly gearing up for another round of layoffs. As per the latest reports shared by Business Insider, the managers across the domains in the leading tech company have been asked to pinpoint employees who might be listed in the removal list. The plan is to wrap up the layoffs before the second fiscal quarter of the organisation starts on September 1 (2026). Some teams are further looking at deep cuts that could be double-digit percentage losses. But no one outside knows yet how many jobs are actually on the line.

So far, Oracle has not said a word about these layoffs in public.

21,000 jobs were already cut

This is not exactly coming out of nowhere. Earlier this year itself, Oracle slashed about 21,000 jobs—which is around 13 per cent of their workforce. That drop brought the headcount down to roughly 141,000 employees. If the latest round goes through, the company’s shrinking workforce gets even smaller.

AI spending rises sharply

Meanwhile, Oracle’s pouring money into artificial intelligence like there’s no tomorrow. In fiscal 2026, the company spent an eye-popping USD 55.7 billion on AI infrastructure alone. To pull this off, Oracle borrowed USD 43 billion and has its eye on raising another USD 40 billion this year through a mix of debt and equity. All that spending shows just how seriously Oracle wants to keep up with surging demand for AI and cloud services.

Despite all the belt-tightening, Oracle’s cloud business is still humming. The rise in AI projects keeps pushing demand for cloud computing, which helps drive revenue. But these huge investments in AI have not gone unnoticed. Investors are watching closely since Oracle’s heavy borrowing and spending have put some pressure on its stock.

Cloud business remains strong

And restructuring is not cheap as well. Oracle is further filing, as covered by Reuters in June, showed they spent of USD 1.84 billion on severance and other restructuring costs this past fiscal year, with a huge leap from the USD 374 million they spent the year before.

Currently, all these new layoffs are still just rumors—Oracle has not confirmed anything. But if they happen, it will be another sign of the tug-of-war between Oracle’s race to expand in AI and its need to keep costs under control.

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