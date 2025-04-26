Jio data lovers alert! 164GB for 72 days, free Hotstar in this affordable plan! Reliance Jio offers various recharge plans for millions of users. If you want to avoid the hassle of frequent recharges, we will inform you about an affordable plan with long validity.

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio stands as the leading telecom company in the country, boasting a customer base of over 46 crore. To cater to its users, Jio offers a variety of affordable recharge plans. In July 2024, the company raised the prices of its recharge options and made several significant changes to its service portfolio. If you’re a Jio SIM user, we're excited to share details about one of the most wallet-friendly recharge plans available. Since the price hikes, there has been a noticeable surge in the demand for long validity plans among mobile users. To meet this growing need and enhance customer convenience, Jio has significantly expanded its range of long validity plans. These offerings have proven to be a great advantage for their users.

Introducing 72-day recharge plan

Jio has rolled out an excellent 72-day prepaid recharge plan, priced at just Rs 749. This option is perfect for customers who find a 28-day plan too short but don’t want to commit to a 365-day plan. With this 72-day option, users can enjoy peace of mind without worrying about frequent recharges for over two months.

This plan includes unlimited free calling across all local and STD networks for the entire 72 days. Additionally, users are granted 100 free SMS daily for their messaging needs.

Extra data for avid users

If you're on the lookout for a plan that offers ample internet data, this is the ideal choice for you. Jio provides 2GB of daily data, totaling 144GB over the 72 days. On top of that, customers receive an extra 20GB of data, bringing the total to a remarkable 164GB for the entire duration of the plan.

Moreover, this Rs 749 plan comes with some fantastic perks: a free 90-day subscription to Jio Hotstar, along with 50GB of AI cloud storage. Users will also enjoy complimentary access to Jio TV for the entire validity period. Additionally, eligible users benefit from unlimited 5G data, making this plan even more enticing.

