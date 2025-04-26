DeepSeek's decline? Baidu's Robin Li reveals problem with text-only AI! The founder of the Chinese tech company Baidu has revealed a significant flaw in the recently launched DeepSeek AI. As a result of this flaw, the reputation of the Chinese AI tool DeepSeek is gradually diminishing.

New Delhi:

Robin Li, co-founder of Baidu, recently shared significant insights regarding the Chinese AI tool DeepSeek, which has been making headlines. He pointed out a critical flaw in DeepSeek, stating that it is losing its luster. At its launch, DeepSeek posed a serious challenge to major tech companies in Silicon Valley. This AI model operates on reasoning-based language, setting it apart from conventional generative AI. Li highlighted this drawback during a recent developers conference. As reported by the Chinese Financial Times, Robin Li explained that a major issue with generative AI models, including DeepSeek, is the declining demand for those that rely solely on text. Nowadays, there is a growing interest in AI models that incorporate text-to-image and text-to-video functionalities. Li characterized these purely text-based models as underperforming.

Upon its debut, DeepSeek carved out a unique space within the Chinese AI landscape. Following the launch of the R1 model in January, it garnered global attention. Known for its reasoning capabilities, this AI tool has become a prominent player among large language models in China.

Launch of new AI models

After OpenAI unveiled ChatGPT in 2022, Baidu was quick to announce the generative AI model Erniebot. However, when the subscription model failed to gain traction, the company opted to make it open-source. Recently, Baidu introduced two new AI models, Ernie 4.5 Turbo and X1 Turbo, both equipped with multimodal capabilities that support text, images, audio, and video.

Additionally, Baidu has integrated DeepSeek across several of its platforms, including Qianfan, which aids in product searching and mapping. On the Chinese market front, Alibaba has rolled out its AI model Qwen, which presents tough competition for Baidu. Furthermore, Klinga AI has entered the scene with its capabilities in text-to-video and text-to-image generation.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 13T is here! How does it compare to OnePlus 13? Full breakdown!