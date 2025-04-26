OnePlus 13T is here! How does it compare to OnePlus 13? Full breakdown! OnePlus 13 vs. OnePlus 13T: OnePlus launched another flagship smartphone on April 24. This phone has been introduced in the Chinese market, sharing many features with the OnePlus 13.

OnePlus has introduced a new addition to the OnePlus 13 series, unveiling the OnePlus 13T. This latest model boasts a sleek, compact design and is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor found in the OnePlus 13. It comes packed with many flagship features, but how does the OnePlus 13T differ from its predecessor? Let’s take a closer look.

OnePlus 13 Vs OnePlus 13T

Features OnePlus 13 OnePlus 13T Display 6.82-inch 6.32-inch Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Snapdragon 8 Elite Storage 16GB RAM, 1TB 16GB RAM, 1TB OS Android 15 Android 15 Battery 6000mAh 6260mAh Charging 100W wired, 50W wireless charging 80W wired Rear camera 50MP + 50MP 50MP + 50MP + 50MP Front camera 32MP 16MP Price Starting at Rs 69,999 Rs 39,000

When comparing the OnePlus 13T to the OnePlus 13, one noticeable similarity is the processor; both devices are equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite. They each offer impressive specifications, including options for 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. However, significant differences exist in terms of battery life, display size, camera configurations, and overall design. The OnePlus 13T features a larger battery capacity of 6,260mAh, while the OnePlus 13 offers a 50W wireless charging option along with 100W wired charging. In contrast, the OnePlus 13T supports only 80W wired charging and lacks wireless charging altogether.

In terms of display size, the OnePlus 13T has a more modest 6.32-inch screen compared to the larger 6.82-inch display found on the OnePlus 13. Both models run on the Android 15 operating system, but the camera setups are quite different: the OnePlus 13T includes two 50MP cameras on the back, while the OnePlus 13 boasts three 50MP cameras. Additionally, selfie enthusiasts will find a 32MP front camera on the OnePlus 13, compared to the 16MP option offered on the 13T.

