Motorola Edge 60 Pro with Dimensity 8350 coming to India on April 30 Motorola Edge 60 Pro is now available in the global market and is set to make its debut in India on April 30. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor.

New Delhi:

Motorola, the smartphone manufacturer, is steadily fortifying its presence in the Indian market. Over the past year, the company has rolled out numerous smartphones tailored for Indian consumers. Recently, Motorola unveiled the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion and the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus, and now it is gearing up to launch yet another exciting model—the Motorola Edge 60 Pro. A few days ago, Motorola shared a teaser about the Edge 60 Pro, unveiling several impressive features. The company has also confirmed the launch date for this much-anticipated smartphone. If you're in the market for a durable device packed with robust features, this could be the perfect choice for you.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro India launch date

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro is set to hit the Indian market on April 30, 2025, as announced by the company on their Instagram account. This impressive smartphone has already made its debut globally, and it is designed to offer users an exceptional experience, whether for daily tasks or intensive gaming sessions.

Motorola Edge 60 Pro specifications

The Motorola Edge 60 Pro features a stunning 6.7-inch curved pOLED display that promises vibrant visuals. To ensure its durability, the display is protected by Gorilla Glass 7i, shielding it from potential breakage. Additionally, the device boasts IP68 and IP69 ratings, safeguarding it against water and dust.

Under the hood, the Edge 60 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Extreme processor, ensuring top-notch performance. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and a generous storage capacity of up to 512GB. To keep everything running smoothly, the smartphone comes equipped with a robust 6000mAh battery.

This model will launch with Android 15 straight out of the box, and for photography enthusiasts, it features a triple camera setup with 50 + 50 + 10 megapixels, making it a great choice for capturing life's moments.

ALSO READ: Want a new phone? Amazon's sale starts May 1 with deals across all budgets!