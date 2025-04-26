Want a new phone? Amazon's sale starts May 1 with deals across all budgets! Amazon has announced its upcoming Great Summer Sale, where premium phones from Apple, Samsung, and OnePlus will be available at discounted prices on the e-commerce website.

New Delhi:

A new sale is going to start soon on Amazon. The e-commerce website has announced the date of this new sale. In this sale, premium smartphones of brands like Apple, Samsung, Oneplus can be purchased cheaply. Amazon has also created a dedicated page for this upcoming sale, which includes the phones available in this sale. However, the company has not yet announced the offers of the sale. This Great Summer Sale of Amazon will be organised from May 1 next month. However, the e-commerce company has not yet revealed the date of the end of the sale. In this sale, many phones including Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, iPhone 15, iQOO Neo 10R 5G, OnePlus 13R, OnePlus Nord CE Lite 5G, Samsung Galaxy A35, Realme Narzo 80x can be purchased cheaply.

Bring mobile home at great discount

In this sale running on Amazon, users can get good deals in every price range. According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, launched last year, can be purchased cheaply. This premium phone of Samsung is equipped with a 200MP camera, Exynos 2400 processor, wired and wireless fast charging feature as well as Galaxy AI features.

On the other hand, talking about other premium phones, iPhone 15 can also be bought cheaply in this sale. This Apple iPhone with Dynamic Island feature, 48MP camera, A17 Bionic processor can be brought home for thousands of rupees cheaper. At the same time, a big price cut is also expected in the recently launched OnePlus 13R. This OnePlus phone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 16GB RAM and powerful battery.

Talking about mid-budget users, a bumper discount can be given on the purchase of Samsung Galaxy A35 5G in this sale. This mid-budget phone of Samsung, launched last year, also has AI features. Many powerful features will be available in the back of the phone including 50MP triple camera, 5000mAh powerful battery. At the same time, OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite can also be purchased at a lower price.

Recently launched iQOO Z10x 5G and Realme Narzo 80x 5G can be brought home cheaply in this upcoming sale. At the same time, users will also be able to get phones like Redmi A4 5G, Tecno Pop 9 in the price range of Rs 10,000. In this sale, users will also get the benefit of bank and cashback as well as coupon discount and no-cost EMI.

