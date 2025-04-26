Airtel launches all-in-one recharge: India + 189 countries, calls, data and even in-flight! Airtel has introduced a convenient plan for users who often travel abroad. This plan has a validity of 365 days and can be used in 189 countries, including India.

New Delhi:

Airtel has introduced an innovative recharge plan aimed at its millions of users. This unique offering from Bharti Airtel serves as an International Roaming Plan (IR) that can be utilised not only in India but also across 189 countries worldwide. With a validity of 365 days, this plan ensures that users can enjoy calling and data benefits both domestically and internationally, including during flights. Priced at Rs 4,000, this Airtel plan allows users to make the most of international roaming in 189 countries. It includes 5GB of data along with 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls for international use. Additionally, subscribers will also benefit from in-flight connectivity, which offers 250MB of data while flying. However, it’s important to note that in-flight connectivity is available only on select airlines.

Worry-free recharge for a full year

On the domestic front, the Airtel plan provides unlimited calling throughout the entire 365 days. Users will enjoy the convenience of free national roaming and receive 1.5GB of high-speed data each day. Furthermore, the plan includes 100 free SMS daily.

This offering has been specifically designed for frequent travelers, allowing them to stay connected in 189 countries.

Meanwhile, Airtel has recently rolled out a new recharge plan tailored to meet consumer demands. The new Rs 451 recharge offers not just a generous data allowance but also access to JioHotstar. Valid for 30 days, this plan provides users with 50GB of data, plus a complimentary three-month subscription to JioHotstar. This offering specifically targets cricket fans, marking Airtel’s third initiative focused on IPL enthusiasts.

Previously, the company introduced two additional data vouchers, priced at Rs 100 and Rs 195. The Rs 100 plan includes 5GB of data and a 30-day subscription to JioHotstar Mobile, while the Rs 195 plan provides 15GB of data along with a three-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge price leaks ahead of expected May 23 launch