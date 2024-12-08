Jio, Airtel, Vi frustrated by state governments' recent internet service orders, seek alternative solutions

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Internet user

Telecom companies have asked the central government to stop states from shutting down internet services temporarily. This temporary stoppage on the internet disrupts people's daily lives and critical activities like money transfers, government subsidies, and online learning. Sometimes, state governments impose these shutdowns in certain areas due to safety concerns. In a letter to the Department of Telecommunications, these companies pointed out that since April 2024, there have been around 3,711 hours, or 154 days, of internet outages across 11 regions.

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), which represents major telecom providers like Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea, argued that state governments often justify these shutdowns using rules meant for emergencies, which prevents the public from accessing essential communication services during those times.

Should explore alternative arrangements

The telecom industry believes that instead of shutting down the internet, states should explore other ways to handle safety issues. They highlighted that internet outages not only disrupt banking and education but also hinder the progress of important digital initiatives.

The companies stressed that given the increasing importance of the internet in our lives, it's crucial for authorities to find workable alternatives instead of resorting to complete internet shutdowns.

Meanwhile, the recent notification from the Department of Telecommunications establishes new regulations regarding the issuance of interception orders used for monitoring communications in emergencies. According to these regulations, only authorized officers holding the rank of inspector general of police or higher are permitted to issue these orders at the state level.

In the event that an emergency order is issued, it is required to be confirmed by the appropriate authorities within seven working days. Failure to secure such confirmation will result in any intercepted messages being rendered unusable and necessitating their destruction within two days.

