iQoo Z9 confirmed to come with Dimensity 7200 SoC, AMOLED display, more on March 12: Details here

Follow us on Image Source : IQOO iQoo Z9

iQoo is gearing up to launch its new smartphone in India. The iQoo Z9 5G will arrive in the country on March 12. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the processor, camera, display, and battery details of the smartphone. In addition to this, a tipster has also shared the price, RAM, and storage configurations of the smartphone.

As per the details available on the landing page on the company’s website and Amazon microsite, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and will feature an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1800nits, and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The smartphone will be available in Graphene Blue and Brushed Green colour options.

In addition to this, the device will also come with dual stereo speakers and a 5,000mAh battery. The iQoo Z9 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and will have 7.83mm of thickness.

Furthermore, an X user who goes by the name of Mukul Sharma suggested that the upcoming smartphone will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, which will be priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The iQoo Z9 5G will be available for purchase via the iQoo India website and Amazon.

The tipster further said that Amazon Prime users will get early access to the smartphone from March 13, 12PM IST, while others can get it from March 14, 12PM IST. In addition to this, as per tipster, Interested buyers can also avail Rs 2000 instant discount on the purchase of iQoo Z9 with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards.

Meanehile, Poco has recently launched the most affordable 5G smartphone in India - the Poco M6 5G. In partnership with Airtel, the company is offering an exclusive prepaid bundle that includes one-time data. This is the second smartphone from Poco that is available exclusively with Airtel. Previously, the company had introduced an Airtel-exclusive variant of Poco C51 that came with 50GB of one-time mobile data and was priced at Rs 5,999.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 4 to launch soon: Here's everything we know so far