Saturday, March 09, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. iQoo Z9 confirmed to come with Dimensity 7200 SoC, AMOLED display, more on March 12: Details here

iQoo Z9 confirmed to come with Dimensity 7200 SoC, AMOLED display, more on March 12: Details here

Ahead of the launch, iQoo has officially revealed details of the smartphone's processor, camera, display, and battery. Additionally, a tipster has leaked information about the price, RAM, and storage configurations of the device.

Om Gupta Written By: Om Gupta New Delhi Updated on: March 09, 2024 14:30 IST
iQoo Z9
Image Source : IQOO iQoo Z9

iQoo is gearing up to launch its new smartphone in India. The iQoo Z9 5G will arrive in the country on March 12. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed the processor, camera, display, and battery details of the smartphone. In addition to this, a tipster has also shared the price, RAM, and storage configurations of the smartphone. 

As per the details available on the landing page on the company’s website and Amazon microsite, the upcoming smartphone will be powered by  MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and will feature an AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, peak brightness of 1800nits, and a touch sampling rate of 300Hz. The smartphone will be available in Graphene Blue and  Brushed Green colour options.

In addition to this, the device will also come with dual stereo speakers and a 5,000mAh battery. The iQoo Z9 will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support and will have 7.83mm of thickness. 

Furthermore, an X user who goes by the name of Mukul Sharma suggested that the upcoming smartphone will be offered in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, which will be priced at Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 19,999, respectively. The iQoo Z9 5G will be available for purchase via the iQoo India website and Amazon. 

The tipster further said that Amazon Prime users will get early access to the smartphone from March 13, 12PM IST, while others can get it from March 14, 12PM IST. In addition to this, as per tipster, Interested buyers can also avail Rs 2000 instant discount on the purchase of iQoo Z9 with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank cards. 

Related Stories
iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition unveils the design before November 7 launch

iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition unveils the design before November 7 launch

What's so special about iQOO 12? Here's all you need to know

What's so special about iQOO 12? Here's all you need to know

iQOO Neo 7 Pro price slashed below Rs. 30,000 in India: Here's the updated price and key features

iQOO Neo 7 Pro price slashed below Rs. 30,000 in India: Here's the updated price and key features

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India with dual chip and 50MP camera: Price, availability and more

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India with dual chip and 50MP camera: Price, availability and more

Meanehile, Poco has recently launched the most affordable 5G smartphone in India - the Poco M6 5G. In partnership with Airtel, the company is offering an exclusive prepaid bundle that includes one-time data. This is the second smartphone from Poco that is available exclusively with Airtel. Previously, the company had introduced an Airtel-exclusive variant of Poco C51 that came with 50GB of one-time mobile data and was priced at Rs 5,999.

ALSO READ: OnePlus Nord 4 to launch soon: Here's everything we know so far

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement