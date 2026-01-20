iQOO 15R launching soon in India: Flagship-level specs and fresh design teased iQOO has officially teased the upcoming 15R, confirming that the smartphone will soon join the iQOO 15 series. The device is expected to bring a premium design, AMOLED display, Snapdragon chipset, massive battery, and fast charging to the premium mid-range segment.

New Delhi:

iQOO, a popular smartphone brand, is reportedly gearing up to launch the new 15R smartphone in the Indian market – another premium device in its smartphone lineup. Nipun Marya, iQOO India’s CEO, was the first to tease the device on X (formerly known as Twitter) and even shared a first look at the phone. From the way things are shaping up, the launch isn’t far off.

The iQOO 15R slides into the existing iQOO 15 series, aiming at people who want near-flagship performance without spending a fortune.

About the upcoming device: What’s new?

The teaser shows off a bold checkered pattern on the back, plus a dual-camera setup tucked into a cuboid-shaped module. This design is pretty different from what iQOO has offered so far in India—it looks more premium, a bit flashier. If you’ve seen the iQOO Z11 Turbo that just came out in China, you might notice the resemblance. That’s got people guessing that the 15R could be a tweaked version of the Z11 Turbo, made just for India.

Leaked specifications

Display: Leaked specs and certification leaks suggest the iQOO 15R packs a 6.59-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate—perfect for gamers or anyone who loves fast visuals.

Processor: Inside, it should run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5, which puts it in the same league as some flagships, like the OnePlus 15R.

Cameras: Rumours point to a massive 200-megapixel main sensor on the back, joined by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide. For selfies, there’s talk of a 32-megapixel front camera. Some leaks mention a 50-megapixel main sensor instead, but either way, you’re looking at serious photo quality.

Battery: Battery life looks promising, too. The word is, the 15R will get a huge 7,600mAh battery with 100W fast charging. Other features might include IP68/IP69 dust and water resistance, plus an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Launch timeline

As for the launch, expect the iQOO 15R to drop in February. You will be able to buy the device on Amazon and iQOO’s own online store. No word on price yet, but it’s likely to sit in that sweet spot between the premium mid-range and entry-level flagships—so it could shake up the competition.