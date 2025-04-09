iPhone 17 Pro may get dual-video recording from front and rear cameras While Apple has yet to confirm these features, the iPhone 17 Pro launch is expected in September, and if these leaks hold true, it could be one of the biggest upgrades in years.

Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Pro is shaping up to be a game-changer, especially for content creators. A recent leak hints at a built-in dual-video recording feature that will let users record videos from both the front and rear cameras at the same time, a first for iPhones.

iPhone 17 Pro could get a dual-camera video mode

According to popular tech tipster Jon Prosser via his YouTube channel Front Page Tech, the iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max might introduce a native dual-recording mode. While some third-party apps like Snapchat already offer this functionality, Apple could soon integrate it directly into the iOS Camera app.

The feature will enable users to shoot with both cameras simultaneously, ideal for picture-in-picture vlogs, reactions, or commentary videos, similar to what’s already available on select Samsung Galaxy models like the S21 and newer. It’s a much-awaited addition for vloggers and TikTok creators who want to show both their face and surroundings in a single take.

Camera design refresh on the way

The iPhone 17 Pro series is also tipped to introduce a fresh camera module design, moving away from the traditional square bump. Leaks suggest a rectangular or pill-shaped camera island, which could enhance both aesthetics and functionality.

Big sensor upgrades across the line-up

Apple is reportedly planning a 24MP front-facing camera for all iPhone 17 models, a major leap from the 12MP sensor on the iPhone 16 Pro. This should result in sharper selfies and improved video call quality.

On the rear, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is expected to sport three 48MP lenses:

A main wide sensor

An ultra-wide lens

A tetraprism periscope telephoto camera

If true, this would be the first time Apple equips an iPhone with three 48MP rear cameras. Additionally, rumours suggest a mechanical aperture system is in the works, allowing users to manually control light intake for better photos in diverse lighting.