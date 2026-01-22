iPhone 17 Pro Max gets massive Republic Day discount: Where it’s cheapest Planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max? The Republic Day Sale brings massive discounts with bank offers, exchange deals, and easy EMI options. Check where to get the best price now.

New Delhi:

If you were planning to buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max and waiting for prices to drop, the Republic Day Sale brings the right opportunity for you. Apple’s flagship smartphone, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which was launched last year, is now available with significant discounts across various e-commerce platforms. Buyers can save thousands of rupees through a combination of bank discounts, exchange offers, and attractive EMI options.

Apple originally launched the iPhone 17 Pro Max at a starting price of Rs 1,49,900. Attractive offers are currently available at Apple’s official stores as well as on Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, and Reliance Digital. Here’s a detailed look at where you can get the best deal.

iPhone 17 Pro Max discount at Apple Store

During the Republic Day sale, Apple is offering an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000 on the iPhone 17 Pro Max when purchased from its official store. This offer is applicable on Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and American Express cards.

After the discount, the starting price comes down to Rs 1,44,900. Apple is also offering an exchange benefit, allowing customers to save between Rs 3,350 and Rs 64,000 by trading in their old smartphone.

iPhone 17 Pro Max offers on Flipkart and Croma

Customers purchasing the iPhone 17 Pro Max from Flipkart or Croma can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs 4,000. With this offer, the effective starting price drops to Rs 1,45,900.

On Flipkart, buyers can get an exchange discount of up to Rs 57,400 by exchanging an eligible old device. Meanwhile, Croma is offering the iPhone 17 Pro Max with a starting EMI of Rs 7,056, making it easier for buyers to opt for flexible payment options.

iPhone 17 Pro Max deals on Amazon

Amazon is also offering discounts on the iPhone 17 Pro Max during the sale. The e-commerce platform is providing a cashback of Rs 4,497 on the purchase of the device. In addition, SBI card users can avail of a bank discount of up to Rs 1,750.

Amazon is also offering an exchange benefit of up to Rs 35,950. Buyers can purchase the smartphone with a starting EMI of Rs 5,270.

Where to buy the iPhone 17 Pro Max at the lowest price

With multiple bank discounts, exchange offers, and EMI options available across platforms, buyers can significantly reduce the effective price of the iPhone 17 Pro Max during the Republic Day sale. Depending on the payment method and exchange value, Apple’s flagship smartphone is now more affordable than its launch price.

iPhone 17 Pro Max (256GB) Launch Price Discount Final Price Apple Store Rs 1,49,900 Rs 5000 Rs 1,44,900 Crome Rs 1,49,900 Rs 4000 Rs 1,45,900 Flipkart Rs 1,49,900 Rs 4000 Rs 1,45,900 Amazon Rs 1,49,900 Rs 4497 Rs 1,45,403

