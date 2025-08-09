iPhone 17 Pro launch: Apple confirms to offer GPT-5 with upcoming iOS update iPhone 17 Pro launch will also introduce GPT-5 to iOS 26. Apple has confirmed the integration of the latest OpenAI model with its operating systems.

New Delhi:

Apple is gearing up to launch the iPhone 17 Series next month. This year's iPhone launch will be exciting for many reasons, including new iPhone models and the introduction of a new generative AI model for its users. Apple plans to offer the recently released GPT-5 model from OpenAI, which is touted as the company's best model yet in terms of coding, accuracy, safety, and more. This model will be available to users with the upcoming iPhone 17 Series.

GPT-5 on iPhone

According to a report by Engadget, Apple is set to offer the latest GPT-5 to its users with iOS 26, iPadOS 26, and macOS Tahoe 26. These software updates are expected to be released alongside the new iPhone 17 Series.

Apple Intelligence is currently integrated with ChatGPT, but it is available as an optional add-on to Apple's own AI model. Siri uses it for requests that are beyond the capabilities of Apple Intelligence, such as questions about photos and documents.

Currently, users need to activate ChatGPT as an extension to Apple Intelligence in Settings. This option is provided for users who are concerned about Siri turning to an external model for information.

Apple Intelligence features

Apple Intelligence offers several features, including Writing Tools for rewriting, proofreading, and summarizing text. Users can also utilize Smart Reply for quick responses, and these features adapt to the various languages supported by Apple Intelligence for multilingual communication. Additionally, users can remove distracting objects from images using the Clean Up feature, explore visual expression through Image Playground, and create custom emojis with Genmoji.

The integration of visual intelligence helps iPhone users learn about their surroundings. Furthermore, with ChatGPT integrated into Siri and Writing Tools, users can access ChatGPT’s capabilities seamlessly without needing to switch between applications.

