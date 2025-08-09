Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra now Rs 50,000 cheaper, offering its 200MP camera at new, lower price The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has received a significant price cut. This flagship phone is now available for several thousand rupees less than its original launch price. The price has been reduced by as much as Rs 50,000.

New Delhi:

The price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has been significantly reduced, making this flagship phone with a 200MP camera much more affordable than its launch price. The phone, which was introduced last year, is now available with substantial discounts on e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart.

Let's take a look at the details of the price drop and available offers.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra discount

On Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's starting variant (12GB RAM, 256GB storage) is now listed at an initial price of Rs 97,999. This marks a reduction of Rs 33,000 from its launch price of Rs 1,34,999. Additionally, buyers can get up to Rs 3,000 in cashback.

On Flipkart, the same phone is available at an even lower starting price of RS 81,886, a price drop of approximately Rs 53,000. Flipkart is also offering a 5 per cent cashback, along with exchange and EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra key features

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Features Display 6.8-inch quad HD+, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Storage 12GB RAM, 512GB Battery 5000mAh, 45W wired and wireless charging Camera 200MP + 50MP + 12MP + 10MP, 12MP front OS Android 14, OneUI

The Galaxy S24 Ultra boasts a premium design with a titanium body and comes with an S-Pen for multi-function use. It features a 6.8-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also IP68-rated for water and dust resistance.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, paired with 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. It is equipped with a robust 5000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and wireless charging.

For photography, the phone features a quad-camera setup on the back:

A 200MP main camera

A 50MP ultrawide camera

A 12MP telephoto lens

A 10MP macro camera

For selfies and video calls, there is a 12MP front-facing camera. The phone runs on OneUI, based on Android 14, and includes the latest Galaxy AI features.

