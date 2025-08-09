Google Pixel 10 Series price leaks: Will it be cheaper or more expensive than iPhone? Before the launch of the Google Pixel 10 series, details regarding its price and features have been disclosed. Will the price of this series be higher or lower than that of the iPhone 17? Let's find out.

New Delhi:

The pricing for the Google Pixel 10 series has reportedly been revealed ahead of its global launch on August 20. This year's flagship lineup is expected to include the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Fold, serving as a significant upgrade to last year's Pixel 9 series. The entire lineup will be powered by the new Tensor G5 chipset. So, how will its price compare to the iPhone 17 series? Let's take a closer look.

Key upgrades and features

The Google Pixel 10 series is rumoured to feature several major upgrades. All models are expected to come with an OLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The devices will be equipped with the new Tensor G5 chipset and will run on Android 16, incorporating the latest features of Google Gemini AI. All phones will also have an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, along with security features like an in-display fingerprint sensor and face unlock.

The camera and battery are also getting a boost. The Pixel 10 Pro XL, for example, could feature a triple-camera setup with a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP ultrawide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 5x zoom. It's also expected to have a 42MP selfie camera and a powerful 5,200mAh battery with support for 39W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL Expected features Display 6.9-inch OLED, 120Hz refresh rate Processor Tensor G5 Storage 12GB RAM+ 512GB storage OS Android 16 Camera 50MP + 48MP + 48MP rear, 42MP front Battery 5200mAh, 39W wired, 15W wireless Security In-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock, IP68 rating

Price comparison

Here’s a breakdown of the leaked pricing for the Pixel 10 series in India and how it stacks up against the rumored price of the iPhone 17:

Google Pixel 10: Starting at Rs 99,990

Google Pixel 10 Pro: Starting at Rs 1,19,990

Google Pixel 10 Pro XL: Starting at Rs 1,39,990

iPhone 17: Starting at a rumoured Rs 89,900

iPhone 17 Pro: Starting at a rumoured Rs 1,45,000

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Starting at a rumoured Rs 1,60,000

iPhone 17 Air: Starting at a rumoured Rs 95,000

Based on these leaks, the base model of the Google Pixel 10 will be more expensive than the rumoured starting price of the iPhone 17.

