India will surpass the US: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman made bold prediction on AI OpenAI CEO Sam Altman stated that India is the world's fastest-growing market for AI. During the launch of GPT-5, he mentioned that India will surpass the United States in the coming years.

New Delhi:

OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has launched its most advanced AI model, GPT-5. Following the launch, the company's CEO, Sam Altman, stated that India is poised to become the largest market for AI, surpassing the United States. Currently, India is OpenAI's second-largest market globally, with millions of ChatGPT users.

Why Sam Altman is optimistic about India

During the GPT-5 launch, Sam Altman highlighted India as the fastest-growing market in the world. He noted that AI is being rapidly adopted by a wide range of users, from individuals to businesses, for everything from creative projects to practical daily tasks. Altman said that OpenAI is actively developing specific products tailored for the Indian market and is collaborating closely with local partners to meet the needs of Indian users.

According to a PTI report, these new ChatGPT products will also be affordable, ensuring they can reach a wider user base. Altman plans to visit India next month, in September, to better understand the local people and community. He reiterated, "India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market".

India-US tariff war

The article also touches on a current tariff dispute between India and the United States. U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed a 50 per cent reciprocal tariff on certain Indian goods, which could reduce the demand for "Made in India" products in the U.S. market. This has also raised concerns for the government's "Make in India" iPhone plan.

Apple began manufacturing iPhones in India partly due to the trade war between China and the U.S. With the new Trump tariffs, iPhones made in India could become very expensive if sold in the U.S. market. However, Trump has currently exempted electronics from the tariff. Nevertheless, a 100 per cent tariff has been imposed on computer chips and semiconductors manufactured outside the U.S.

