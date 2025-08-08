OpenAI launches GPT-5, targets India as its largest market: How it differs from GPT-4 OpenAI has launched its GPT-5 model, an upgraded version of GPT-4. It also understands more than 12 Indian languages.

New Delhi:

OpenAI has launched GPT-5, the latest version of the technology that powers ChatGPT. This product update is being closely watched to see if generative AI is continuing its rapid advancement or if it's starting to slow down. The release of GPT-5 comes more than two years after GPT-4, following a period of intense investment, hype, and concern about AI's capabilities.

Key updates and features

GPT-5 is now available in three different sizes for developers using the API: gpt-5, gpt-5-mini, and gpt-5-nano. This gives developers more flexibility to balance performance, cost, and latency. OpenAI clarified the distinction between the models used in ChatGPT and those available through the API. "While GPT-5 in ChatGPT is a system of reasoning, non-reasoning, and router models, GPT-5 in the API platform is the reasoning model that powers maximum performance in ChatGPT," the company stated.

Additionally, a separate non-reasoning model used in ChatGPT is available as gpt-5-chat-latest.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman described GPT-5 as a significant upgrade over its predecessor, GPT-4, and a "pretty significant step" toward Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). He noted that GPT-5 is the first model "that has felt like you can ask a legitimate expert, like a PhD-level expert, anything." Altman also emphasised making the technology more accessible by including it in the free tier for the first time.

The rollout for GPT-5 began on August 7 for free, Plus, and Pro users, with Enterprise and Education users gaining access a week later.

How it differs from GPT-4:

Feature GPT-4 GPT-5 Intelligence/Reasoning Described as "college student" level; good but can be inconsistent. Described as "PhD-level expert"; thinks before responding for more accurate, reliable results. Hallucination Rate Prone to making up information in some cases. Significantly reduced hallucination rate. Coding Capable, but not as advanced in complex tasks. Strongest coding model yet; excels at front-end generation, debugging, and agentic tasks. Accessibility Advanced models were primarily for paid users. A reasoning-capable model is now available to all users, including the free tier, with usage caps. Tool Integration Required users to manually select and switch between tools. A unified system that automatically selects the best tools for the task, including new integrations with services like Gmail and Google Calendar. Customisation Limited to basic instructions. Introduces preset personalities and chat colour options. Multilingual Support Good. Significantly improved understanding across over 12 Indian languages.

India as a priority market

India, which is currently OpenAI’s second-largest market, could soon become its largest globally, according to Altman. He praised India as an "incredibly fast-growing" market, highlighting the remarkable speed at which its citizens and businesses are adopting AI.

"India is our second-largest market in the world after the US, and it may well become our largest market," Altman said during a media briefing. "We're especially focused on bringing products to India, working with local partners to make AI work great for India and make it more affordable for people across the country." Altman also mentioned his plans to visit India in September.

Nick Turley, the head of ChatGPT, added that GPT-5 significantly improves multilingual understanding across more than 12 Indian languages, including regional ones. "India is a priority market for us," Turley said, emphasising the importance of this feature.

