ChatGPT Go: OpenAI may launch new, more affordable subscription tier ChatGPT offers two subscription plans called Plus and Pro. The Plus plan is designed for users seeking access to the latest features.

New Delhi:

OpenAI is preparing to launch a new, more affordable ChatGPT subscription plan called ‘Go’. The upcoming ChatGPT plan will be cheaper than its existing Plus subscription. The Plus plan currently costs $20 (about Rs 1750) per month.

Tipster Tibor Blaho posted a screenshot on X of the ChatGPT web app's code. It indicates that the company is actively working on the new plan. While specific details about the features are not yet known, the ‘Go’ plan is rumoured to include access to models like O3 and O4-mini-high. However, it will likely exclude advanced features such as Agent and Sora.

New features for the web version

In addition to the ‘Go’ plan, OpenAI is also introducing new features for the web version of ChatGPT, including a "Favorites" section and a "Pin Chat" option. These new features are currently available to a limited number of users.

Separately, OpenAI has been preparing to introduce its smartest large language model, GPT-5, for several months. This new model is expected to bring multimodal capabilities and will be integrated with the company's other products, such as Sora and Canvas. However, its launch has reportedly been postponed multiple times due to security concerns.

AI voice clones

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, recently warned the finance industry about an upcoming crisis related to fraud. He pointed out that advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) allow it to imitate human voices, which could let scammers trick security systems and steal money. During a conference held by the Federal Reserve, Altman expressed concern that some banks still use voice recognition as a way to verify customers' identities, but he believes this method is no longer safe because AI can easily replicate someone’s voice.

Voice recognition has been used for over ten years, especially for wealthy clients who had to say a specific phrase to access their accounts. However, Altman noted that AI-generated voice and even video imitations are becoming so realistic that banks need to explore new ways to verify who their customers are to keep them safe.