iPhone 16 gets cheaper than iPhone 15, with latest price cut: Where to buy? If you are considering buying the iPhone 15, then you could opt for the latest iPhone 16, which is available at almost the same price.

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 has received a big price drop in India, making it an irresistible deal for Apple fans. With the latest discount and additional bank offers, the iPhone 16 price in India is now nearly the same as the iPhone 15, raising an important question: why buy the iPhone 15 when the iPhone 16 is available for cheaper?

iPhone 16 price drop on Flipkart: Save up to Rs 12,000

The iPhone 16 (128GB) variant is now listed on Flipkart for just Rs 74,990, down from its launch price of Rs 79,900. But that’s not all:

A Rs 5,000 price cut is applied upfront

An additional Rs 4,500 bank discount is available

A Rs 2,500 cashback offer further brings down the cost

Effective price: Rs 67,990

There’s also an exchange offer of up to Rs 63,200, depending on the value of your old device. This makes the iPhone 16 one of the most affordable flagship phones in India right now.

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 15: Price in India

Interestingly, the iPhone 15 (128GB) is currently listed at Rs 64,400 on Flipkart, after a previous Rs 10,000 price drop post iPhone 16's launch. But with offers included, iPhone 16 and iPhone 15 are nearly the same price, making the newer model a smarter buy.

iPhone 16 Features and Specifications

The iPhone 16 offers major upgrades over the iPhone 15, including:

6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with Dynamic Island 800 nits peak brightness, 60Hz refresh rate Powered by the latest A18 Bionic chipset Dual rear cameras: 48MP main + 12MP ultra-wide 12MP front camera for selfies and video calls Runs on iOS 18 with Apple Intelligence features Comes with a dedicated capture button for quick photo/video access

Why is iPhone 16 a better buy now?

With the iPhone 16 now priced almost as low as the iPhone 15, users get a newer processor, better camera features, and the latest iOS 18 support. The dynamic island and Apple Intelligence tools also enhance the user experience, making it a better future-proof investment.

