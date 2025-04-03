Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch delayed: New timeline declared While the Galaxy S25 Edge delay is disappointing for eager buyers, it is clear that Samsung is taking extra time to refine its strategy. The ultra-slim design and flagship performance could make it a strong competitor in the premium smartphone segment.

Samsung fans waiting for the Galaxy S25 Edge will have to be patient a little longer. Despite multiple leaks and expectations for an April 2025 launch, reports suggest that Samsung has delayed the release of its ultra-slim premium smartphone by a few more months.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge: Expected launch timeline

The Galaxy S25 Edge was first teased at the Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in January and later showcased at MWC 2025 in Barcelona. Industry insiders earlier tipped an April 15 launch, with markets like India being a key focus. However, recent reports from South Korea indicate that Samsung has pushed back the launch to May or even June 2025.

The delay is reportedly linked to leadership changes within Samsung’s product strategy team, which has impacted the release schedule. Additionally, Samsung has informed telecom operators about this change, further confirming the postponement.

No in-person launch event for the Galaxy S25 Edge?

Another major update is that Samsung is unlikely to host a physical launch event for the Galaxy S25 Edge. Instead, the company is expected to reveal the phone through an online announcement. The move makes sense as Samsung is also preparing to launch its next-gen Galaxy Z Fold and Flip series, and having two major events could be a logistical challenge.

This delay also means that Samsung loses its early-mover advantage over Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air, which is rumored to launch in late 2025 with a focus on lightweight design.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Features and Specs (Expected)

Despite the delay, the Galaxy S25 Edge remains one of the most anticipated smartphones of the year. Here's what to expect:

Processor: Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Elite chipset for flagship-level performance. Display: Features a 6.65-inch AMOLED panel, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch screen on the Galaxy S25+. Ultra-slim design: Measures just 5.84mm thick and weighs under 162 grams, making it one of the sleekest premium smartphones in the market. Battery concern: The 3,900mAh battery might be a downside, as a slim form factor could mean lower battery capacity compared to other flagship models.

