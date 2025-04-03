Garmin Instinct 3 series smartwatches launched in India with military-grade durability If you are an outdoor enthusiast or a fitness lover, Garmin's new Instinct 3 series could be a good choice which comes with durability, smart tracking and long battery life, making it an excellent choice for adventure seekers.

Garmin has officially launched the Instinct 3 series rugged smartwatches in India. The lineup includes the Garmin Instinct 3 and Instinct E models, designed for adventure enthusiasts. The smartwatches come with MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability, 10ATM water resistance, and SatIQ GPS technology. They also offer solar charging support for extended battery life.

The Garmin Instinct 3 series was first unveiled in global markets in January 2024, and it is now available for purchase in India through Garmin’s official website and select premium retail stores.

Garmin Instinct 3 series: Price in India

Garmin Instinct E: Rs. 35,990 Garmin Instinct 3 Solar (45mm): Rs. 46,990 Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED (45mm): Rs. 52,999 Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED (55mm): Rs. 58,999

Garmin Instinct 3 Series: Features

Rugged build and water resistance

The Instinct 3 series features a durable fiber-reinforced polymer case with a metal-reinforced bezel.

It has MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability certification and a 10ATM water-resistant rating, making it perfect for extreme conditions.

Display variants: AMOLED and MIP panels

The Instinct 3 AMOLED features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390x390 pixels resolution and Always-on support.

The Instinct 3 Solar & Instinct E come with MIP (Memory in Pixel) displays, ensuring better outdoor visibility and extended battery life.

Advanced GPS and navigation features

Garmin has equipped these smartwatches with multi-band GPS and SatIQ technology, improving position accuracy while optimizing battery consumption.

The ABC sensors (Altimeter, Barometer, Compass) and TracBack routing help users navigate challenging terrains.

Health and fitness tracking

The Garmin Instinct 3 series comes with a range of health and fitness tracking features, including:

Heart rate monitoring and HRV status Pulse Ox sensor for blood oxygen tracking Sleep insights and stress monitoring Menstrual health tracking and pregnancy insights Garmin Coach for personalized fitness guidance Preloaded sports modes, including hiking, running, cycling, skiing, golf, HIIT, and Pilates

Safety and connectivity features

The Instinct 3 series supports Garmin Messenger for two-way messaging.

LiveTrack, incident detection, and assistance alerts ensure added security for outdoor adventurers.

The built-in LED flashlight with red light and strobe modes is useful for nighttime activities.

Battery and storage

Garmin Instinct 3 Solar: Offers unlimited battery life in optimal sunlight conditions, 5x better than the Instinct 2 Solar. Garmin Instinct 3 AMOLED: Lasts up to 24 days on a single charge. Garmin Instinct E: Provides up to 14 days of battery life. Storage: The Instinct 3 AMOLED has 4GB storage, while the Instinct E and Solar models offer 64MB storage.

Where to buy the Garmin Instinct 3 series in India?

The Garmin Instinct 3 series is now available for purchase via the Garmin India website and select premium retail stores across the country.

ALSO READ: Fake UPI apps alert: Scammers using lookalikes of PhonePe, Google Pay to cheat users

ALSO READ: Nothing teases CMF Phone 2 design ahead of launch: What to expect?