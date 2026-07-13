Bangkok pub fire kills at least 27 people; horrifying blaze caught on camera

Bangkok:

A massive fire engulfed a pub in Bangkok early Monday morning, killing at least 27 people before firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control, officials said. Several videos circulating on social media showed huge flames and thick black smoke billowing out of the front door of the Na Ladprao pub in the northern part of the Thai capital.

The fire broke out at one of the most popular entertainment venues in Bangkok's Chatuchak district. According to the Jerusalem Post, the victims died while attempting to escape through the pub's bathroom during the blaze.

Video shows people running away

Videos from the scene showed people scrambling to escape as thick black smoke engulfed the building and rose into the night sky.

Fire brought under control within half an hour

Rescue officials said they received reports of the fire around midnight, prompting an immediate emergency response. Firefighters and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched evacuation and firefighting operations.

Officials said it took firefighters about half an hour to control the blaze. Photos from the aftermath show burned tables and chairs and the damaged interior of the pub.

Cause of fire under investigation

Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul told reporters at the scene that 27 people had died and several others were taken to the hospital. He said the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

Anutin said a musician who was performing at the pub told him that he saw smoke coming out of a circuit breaker near the stage before the power went out, then an explosion was heard, and thick smoke quickly filled the place.

Many of the victims were found in the restrooms, at the back of the pub, Anutin added.

Earlier, Thailand has seen similar tragedies in the past. In 2022, 14 people were killed by a fire at a music pub in the eastern part of the country. And more than a decade before that, 66 people were killed and more than 200 injured in a fire during a January 1, 2009, New Year's Eve celebration at the Santika nightclub in Thailand's capital. That blaze was apparently sparked by an indoor fireworks display.

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