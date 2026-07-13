Jannik Sinner clinches Wimbledon 2026 title, registers dominant win over Alexander Zverev in summit clash

London:

World number one Jannik Sinner put forth a magnificent performance in the final of Wimbledon 2026. Taking on Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the final, Sinner took four sets to defeat Zverev and get his hands on the title. It is worth noting that the Italian star registered a 6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4 victory as Zverev lost control of the game in the dying stages of the clash.

It took the Italian a total of three hours and 46 minutes to defend his crown and win his fifth Grand Slam title. Throughout the game, Zverev tried his level best to put the Italian star under pressure. However, Sinner excelled at the same, absorbed everything that was thrown at him, and eventually came out as the winner.

It is worth noting that both Sinner and Zverev put in some brilliant showings in the tournament to reach the final. However, Zverev’s best show was not enough in the end to move past Sinner and get his hands on his second Grand Slam title.

Also Read: Shreyas Iyer opens up after India face embarrassing fifth T20I loss against England in Southampton

Jannik Sinner opened up on winning the title

After the game, Sinner took centre stage and heaped massive praise on Alexander Zverev for his performances and the talent that he possesses. He talked about how Zverev should continue like this and that he was sure that the German would get his hands on the Wimbledon title in the coming years.

“I would like to start with you and your whole team and family. You reached one of your main goals in winning a Grand Slam and made it happen in Paris. Today was so, so close and if you play like this I am very, very sure you are going to have this one at home as well. Amazing. Keep going,” Sinner said after the game.

I know the goal is for you to become number one in the world and you are very close, so I have to be very careful now! Congrats. We both started off very well, serving very fast. We prepared in the best possible way me and my team. I have to thank them and the whole support I get from the whole box,” he added.

Also Read: