Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launched with bigger display, AI features and more

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, expanding its premium tablet lineup with bigger displays, AI-powered features, and enhanced productivity tools. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ boasts a 13.1-inch screen, making it the largest Fan Edition (FE) tablet yet, with slimmer bezels for an immersive experience.
Larger display with stunning visuals
- The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ features a 13.1-inch display, which is 12 per cent larger than its predecessor.
- A 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling, gaming, and video playback.
- 800 nits peak brightness with Vision Booster enhances visibility in outdoor conditions.
- Low blue light emissions reduce eye strain for long hours of usage.
Powerful performance in a portable design
- The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is designed for smooth multitasking with enhanced processing power.
- Switching between apps, gaming, and productivity tasks is seamless and lag-free.
- 13MP high-resolution rear camera captures clear and vivid images.
- Slim, lightweight design makes it easy to carry anywhere.
- IP68-rated water and dust resistance ensures durability in all environments.
AI-powered productivity and creativity
The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series brings advanced AI features for smarter work and creativity:
- Circle to Search: Simply circle any content on the screen to search for information instantly.
- Solve Math & Handwriting Help: Samsung Notes assists in calculations and tidying up handwritten notes.
- AI Assistants: Launch AI tools with the Galaxy AI Key for personalized support.
- Object Eraser & Best Face: Easily remove unwanted objects and enhance group photos.
- Auto Trim: Automatically compiles highlight reels from multiple videos.
Optimized for creativity and productivity
- Preloaded creative apps like LumaFusion, GoodNotes, Clip Studio Paint, Sketchbook, and Picsart.
- SmartThings integration for home automation control.
Strong security with Samsung Knox
- Samsung Knox ensures multi-layered protection with real-time threat detection.
- End-to-end hardware security safeguards personal and business data.
Availability and colours
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will be available from April 3 in select markets. It comes in three color options:
- Gray
- Silver
- Blue
For more details, visit Samsung’s official website.
ALSO READ: Garmin Instinct 3 series smartwatches launched in India with military-grade durability
ALSO READ: Xiaomi 15 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 now on sale in India: Get Rs 10,000 off and more