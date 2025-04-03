Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series launched with bigger display, AI features and more The Galaxy Tab S10 FE comes with a 10.9-inch display, while the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ features a larger 13.1-inch screen, 12 per cent bigger than its predecessor. Both tablets support a 90Hz refresh rate and 800 nits brightness for clear visuals.

Samsung has introduced the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, expanding its premium tablet lineup with bigger displays, AI-powered features, and enhanced productivity tools. The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ boasts a 13.1-inch screen, making it the largest Fan Edition (FE) tablet yet, with slimmer bezels for an immersive experience.

Larger display with stunning visuals

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ features a 13.1-inch display, which is 12 per cent larger than its predecessor.

A 90Hz refresh rate ensures smooth scrolling, gaming, and video playback.

800 nits peak brightness with Vision Booster enhances visibility in outdoor conditions.

Low blue light emissions reduce eye strain for long hours of usage.

Powerful performance in a portable design

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is designed for smooth multitasking with enhanced processing power.

Switching between apps, gaming, and productivity tasks is seamless and lag-free.

13MP high-resolution rear camera captures clear and vivid images.

Slim, lightweight design makes it easy to carry anywhere.

IP68-rated water and dust resistance ensures durability in all environments.

AI-powered productivity and creativity

The Galaxy Tab S10 FE series brings advanced AI features for smarter work and creativity:

Circle to Search: Simply circle any content on the screen to search for information instantly. Solve Math & Handwriting Help: Samsung Notes assists in calculations and tidying up handwritten notes. AI Assistants: Launch AI tools with the Galaxy AI Key for personalized support. Object Eraser & Best Face: Easily remove unwanted objects and enhance group photos. Auto Trim: Automatically compiles highlight reels from multiple videos.

Optimized for creativity and productivity

Preloaded creative apps like LumaFusion, GoodNotes, Clip Studio Paint, Sketchbook, and Picsart.

SmartThings integration for home automation control.

Strong security with Samsung Knox

Samsung Knox ensures multi-layered protection with real-time threat detection.

End-to-end hardware security safeguards personal and business data.

Availability and colours

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series will be available from April 3 in select markets. It comes in three color options:

Gray

Silver

Blue

For more details, visit Samsung’s official website.

