US launches fresh strikes against Iran as standoff over Strait of Hormuz escalates

Washington:

The United States on early Monday (local time) launched a fresh wave of strikes against Iran, with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The latest strikes came after Iran attacked a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz that set it ablaze and left a crew member missing earlier in the weekend.

In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out on the direction of the Commander in Chief to hold Iranian forces accountable. "At 5 p.m. ET today, U.S. Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable," CENTCOM said.

Explosions heard in southern Iranian cities

Iranian state media acknowledged the latest round early Monday but reported no casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure in the areas near the strait. It wasn't immediately clear if any military targets had been hit.

According to Iran's Press TV, three explosions were heard in the southern Iranian cities of Jask, Bandar Abbas and Sirik following the US operation.

Iran responded with attacks on Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman - the nation on the other side of the strait that Tehran has pressed to collaborate in managing shipping traffic.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump asserted on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic, dismissing Iranian claims of control following a series of intense US military strikes in the region.

Iran condemns US strikes

Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned the recent US military strikes, calling them a "flagrant violation" of the UN Charter and accusing Washington of undermining regional stability and violating a ceasefire agreement.

In a statement by Iran's Foreign Ministry, Tehran warned that any country allowing its territory or facilities to be used for attacks against Iran could become a legitimate target of Iranian defensive strikes, while urging the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for what it described as acts of aggression.

"The territory or facilities of any country used to launch military attacks against Iran may be regarded as the origin of aggression and treated as a legitimate target for defensive operations by the Iranian armed forces," the ministry said.

The Foreign Ministry also rejected remarks attributed to the US President regarding the outcome of recent talks held in Muscat, describing them as "a complete lie."

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