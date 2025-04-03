Microsoft Windows 365 Link Mini PC launched with Cloud-based solution for businesses Microsoft’s Windows 365 Link mini PC is an innovative cloud-first computing device tailored for businesses embracing remote work. With fast boot times, centralized IT management, and cloud connectivity, it could become a game-changer for modern enterprises.

Microsoft has officially launched the Windows 365 Link, a compact business-focused mini PC designed to connect directly to the Windows 365 cloud service. Priced at USD 349.99 (around Rs 30,000), this device is now available for purchase in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, Japan, and New Zealand.

Windows 365 Link: A cloud-powered Mini PC for businesses

The Windows 365 Link is a modern take on thin client PCs, which many enterprises have used in the past to run virtual Windows environments on local servers. However, The Verge report states that Microsoft’s mini desktop operates over the internet, enabling seamless access to a cloud-based Windows experience from anywhere, unlike traditional thin clients.

Windows 365 Link: Key features

1. Fast boot and cloud-based performance

The device boots in seconds, offering a faster and smoother experience compared to traditional thin client PCs.

Designed for remote work and hybrid workplaces, allowing users to access their Windows 365 Cloud PC effortlessly.

2. Easy IT management and support

Businesses can centrally manage the device through Windows 365 Cloud, reducing the need for on-site IT support.

Ideal for companies looking to streamline device management while maintaining security and efficiency.

3. Compact and energy-efficient design

The miniature form factor makes it space-saving and portable, perfect for office and remote work setups.

Designed to be energy-efficient, ensuring a low carbon footprint for businesses.

Windows 365 Link: Price and availability

The Windows 365 Link mini PC is priced at USD 349.99 and is currently available for businesses in the following countries:

United States Canada Australia United Kingdom Germany Japan New Zealand

How to buy Windows 365 Link in India?

Currently, Microsoft has not announced availability in India. However, businesses in India looking to purchase the Windows 365 Link may do so through Microsoft-authorized resellers or international procurement channels.

Who should buy Windows 365 Link?

The Windows 365 Link is not designed for individual consumers. Instead, it is meant for businesses, IT departments, and enterprise users who need a secure, cloud-based computing solution. Interested buyers must contact Microsoft’s account team or an authorized reseller, and bulk purchases may be required.

Indian businesses will have to wait for an official launch or explore alternative purchasing options.

